Laois Guide Dogs group hoping for customers at Christmas market

Irish guide Dog Portlaoise Branch Chair Dick Connell, George Percy and Brain Fennell.
Some very special furry friends will be at a major Christmas Market in Laois this Sunday, November 28.
There are nine guide dogs doing a vital job for owners in Laois and some will be at the Laois Guide Dogs stand at Portlaoise Christmas Market.
Dick O'Connell is a member.
"We want to thank everyone for their continued support over the past year, and to say we will be at Portlaoise Christmas market selling our Christmas cards and calendars," he told the Leinster Express.
"Without these donations and their faithful companions, life for our members would be very difficult," he said.
See some of the Laois guide dog owners and dogs below.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.