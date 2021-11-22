Search

22/11/2021

Laois Guide Dogs group hoping for customers at Christmas market

Laois Guide Dogs group hoping for customers at Christmas market

Irish guide Dog Portlaoise Branch Chair Dick Connell, George Percy and Brain Fennell.

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

Some very special furry friends will be at a major Christmas Market in Laois this Sunday, November 28.

There are nine guide dogs doing a vital job for owners in Laois and some will be at the Laois Guide Dogs stand at Portlaoise Christmas Market.

Dick O'Connell is a member.

"We want to thank everyone for their continued support over the past year, and to say we will be at Portlaoise Christmas market selling our Christmas cards and calendars," he told the Leinster Express.

"Without these donations and their faithful companions, life for our members would be very difficult," he said.

See some of the Laois guide dog owners and dogs below.

Donations pour in to fundraiser for tragically killed Laois teenager

Death Notices for Laois - Monday, November 22, 2021

Update on playground for Kilminchy and Dublin road children in Portlaoise

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media