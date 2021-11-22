Donations pour in to fundraiser for tragically killed Laois teenager

Donations are flooding in to a fundraiser launched in memory of a Laois teenager who died suddenly last weekend.

Daragh Lee, 19, from Mountmellick died after he was struck by a van while walking on the N80 Portlaoise to Mountmellick road early on Saturday morning, November 27.

There has been an outpouring of support from the community to Daragh's bereaved family; parents Mark and Tracy, sisters Shauna and Lauren, nephew Callum and grandparents Carmel and Pat.

One of his young friends launched a Gofundme page to ease any financial pressure on Daragh's grieving family.

It has already passed €11,400.

"As you all may know Daragh Lee was killed in a tragic accident on Saturday the 20th of November. I’m hoping that we can ease the already massive load on his family by covering some of the funeral costs. Please donate what you can and if you can’t please share," Josh Byrne wrote.

Daragh's father Mark has requested that instead of flowers, please make a donation in Daragh's memory to the young people's mental health charity Jigsaw. www.jigsaw.ie/donate/

See the Daragh Lee Funeral Fundraiser page here.

Daragh's funeral details are yet to be confirmed.