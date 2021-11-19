Remembrance tree ribbons to fund Laois town's Christmas Lights

A Laois town's Christmas streetlights committee are hoping that the sale of yellow remembrance ribbons will be enough to light up their town.

Mountmellick Christmas Street Lights committee are unable to hold their usual flag day this year due to concerns about rising Covid-19 numbers.

However the beautiful Tree of Remembrance, bedecked with handwritten names of loved ones from the area, is hoped to save Christmas.

Rosemary Whelan, Maura Reddin and Ena Doody are the three women who ensure the town is draped in festive bulbs every year.

"Due to the ongoing Covid 19 situation, the Committee has decided not to hold their annual flag day collection for safety reasons.

"However, donations can be made to the Christmas Lights via our Go Fund Me Page and by buying a yellow ribbon for our annual Memory Tree," Rosemary told the Leinster Express.

Ribbons are now on sale at €5 and can be purchased in Ger Dunne's Gala or O'Gorman's Newagents.

"This year our tree will be erected a week earlier and will be in place from Saturday December 11 on the grounds of St Joseph's Church. We are also hoping to leave some donation boxes into a number of businesses in the town. Thank you to everyone for their ongoing support," she said.

Donations can also be given directly to Maura, Rosemary or Ena. The Gofundme link will go live on Friday night November 19 with ribbons on sale from this weekend.

It cost over €12,000 to light up the town in 2020. The committee is separate to the town's Christmas Tree committee, which is set to light up next week. See story below.