18/11/2021

Portlaoise Christmas Market to fill entire Main Street with stalls and festive cheer

Portlaoise Christmas Market

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

Christmas will kick off in Portlaoise next weekend with all the festive lights going on followed by a bigger Portlaoise Christmas Market on the Main Street.

The lights are to be switched on by the big man in red himself, Santa Claus, in time for the Late Late Toy Show on Friday evening, November 26.

To keep everyone safe again this year during the Covid pandemic, the switch-on will be via a live video broadcast on the Downtown Portlaoise Facebook page.

That Sunday, the Christmas Market will take place all day, with extra precautions to ensure safety and festive joy for all. It promises a host of festive food and craft stalls.

PJ Kavanagh from Downtown Portlaoise traders group revealed all the details.

"We will still have lots of stalls and they will run from the Top Square right down to the new library. They will be back to back with lots of space to criss cross the Main Street.

"We will have no live music unfortunately. We had to pull back to avoid groups gathering. We have a Covid officer and security to ensure all runs smoothly. 

"We are looking forward to having it. We will do our best to make it as enjoyable as possible. It is great to have this event on Main Street and have people back in the town centre. All the traders in the bricks and morter shops will be open and welcoming customers to their shops too.

"It kicks off the entire retail festive season in Portlaoise, and encourages people to shop local and support local businesses, in what can be a difficult time with so much unknowns," PJ said.

