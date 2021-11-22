WATCH: Young Laois singer does amazing version of Adele song

A young Laois singer is asking for support as she attempts to be come an Irish singing star led by Louis Walsh.
Aoife Coady is from Garryhinch, Portarlington.
Her video audition was recently accepted by Louis Walsh and she was called back for an audition this week.
She is here performing Easy On Me by Adele.
