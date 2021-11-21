Just the snags left to fix on Portarlington's new Main St paths

Main Street Portarlington
Work is nearing completion on the major overhaul of paths in Portarligton while other pavement work is progressing in the Laois Offaly town where two estates have new speed ramps.
So reported Mr Philip McVeigh, Senior Executive Engineer, the Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District to councillors for the town.
"Footpath paving works substantially completed on the Main Street in Portarlington. Snag-list items in progress," he said.
He also reported on other work. He said footpath works are currently in progress on Foxcroft Street while footpath work is substantially completed on the Edenderry Road.
He also informed the recent meeting that a new steel barrier installed and resurfacing of footpath on the town's Link Road.
The Laois County Council engineer also said the Canal Road has been re-surfaced from Ballymorris Road junction towards railway bridge.
Mr McVeigh also said two new speed ramps installed at the Railway Mews and Corrig Glen housing estates.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.