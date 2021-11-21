Search

21/11/2021

Just the snags left to fix on Portarlington's new Main St paths

Progress on other paths while two estates get ramps

Longer free parking requested for Portarlington to equal Portlaoise

Main Street Portarlington

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Work is nearing completion on the major overhaul of paths in Portarligton while other pavement work is progressing in the Laois Offaly town where two estates have new speed ramps.

So reported Mr Philip McVeigh, Senior Executive Engineer, the Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District to councillors for the town.

"Footpath paving works substantially completed on the Main Street in Portarlington.  Snag-list items in progress," he said.

He also reported on other work. He said footpath works are currently in progress on Foxcroft Street while footpath work is substantially completed on the Edenderry Road.

He also informed the recent meeting that a new steel barrier installed and resurfacing of footpath on the town's Link Road.

The Laois County Council engineer also said the Canal Road has been re-surfaced from Ballymorris Road junction towards railway bridge.

Mr McVeigh also said two new speed ramps installed at the Railway Mews and Corrig Glen housing estates.

