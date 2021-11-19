Search

19/11/2021

Portarlington must wait for River Barrow clearance work

River being cleared through rural areas downstream first

roxy

Flooding on the River Barrow and blockages highlighted by councillors

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

River Barrow maintenance work near Portarlington to reduce the risk of flooding will not begin until next year.

The timeframe was delivered to councillors at the Portarlington Municipal District after Cllr Aidan Mullins, Fine Gael, called for work to be done as he had learned work on the river was being carried out elsewhere.

He said the town needs attention.

“I have raised one spot on the river at the bridge that is blocked,” he said.

He said there are other blockages on the river involving trees and other obstacles restricting flow. He asked: “So what is the story with dredging the Barrow back up to Portarlington”? More below link.

IN PICTURES: Former Ireland legend takes training session with Portarlington RFC minis

 Mr. Philip McVeigh, Senior Executive Engineer, said work would be done on the river under a multi-year programme. He said the sequence of work began by clearing the river from Belan, near the Fisherman’s Inn Pub, to the south of the M7 up to where Barrow meets the motorway.

“Under the five year programme we will be continuing from the motorway up to Portarlington,” he said.

He said a survey would be conducted to identify the pinch points. 

However, Cllr Aisling Moran, Fine Gael, was concerned by the limitations of what could be achieved.

“We are only allowed to clear above the water. This means there is just month window for clearance,” she said.

Cllr Moran wants the river cleared beneath the surface.

“Every other country in Europe can dredge the rivers except Ireland...we need to start dredging the rivers,” she said.

The councillor said flooding results in septic tanks causing problems because the land is saturated by flooding. She called on the council to seek legal opinion on what the law allows when it comes to dredging.

Cllr PJ Kelly, Fine Gael, said he is very familiar with flooding along the river as he farms in the vicinity of the Barrow.

He confirmed that the council had cleared the river as outlined by Mr McVeigh.  He said the landowners have praised the work carried out. He added that they hoped it would continue in the long term. 

Cllr Kelly added that it should assist Portarlington because it will remove blockages downstream which cause the river to back up in the town. 

He added that the dry weather this year had allowed more clearance work to be completed.

ESB insists it is complying with planning conditions at big Laois substation build

Nearly 50 prisoners have Covid-19 in Portlaoise with more test results due

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media