26 Nov 2021

Film extras needed at two locations in Laois

Filming in Laois

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

If you live in Laois and always wanted to be in the movies now is your chance.

Film extras are needed next week at Killenard and in Portarlington town.

Love Port social media site has all the details.

"How does any one feel about been a extra in a film. This Monday (November 29) in Seve's Bar & Restaurant
Killenard.
They are looking for 15 People From 1pm until 6pm. There will be 6 Tables. Table 1 Buck and Gale. Table 2 Another couple. Table 3 Table of 4. Table 4 2 Men. Table 5 3 People. Table 6 Older Couple, 2 Waiters and 1 Female
If you are interested please email your name and age to Richboland1@gmail.com".

The second location is The Anvil in Portarlington town. 

"Just a update on the Film crew looking for extra's for a production in Seve's Bar & Restaurant.
The Anvil now require 20 people for possibly Tuesday or Wednesday. The Anvil must have your interest by this Friday 26th of November. You would have to be flexible on dates as weather could push back the schedule. Dress code will be nice casual.
If interested please leave your contact details into the Anvil or contact The Anvil through Facebook".

