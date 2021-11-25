Win an electric bike for rebranding Portlaoise as Low Carbon Town

Portlaoise Low Carbon Town is set to get a rebrand with a new logo and possibly a new name, in a public design competition with a gorgeous prize.
Laois County Council has launched a competition to give away an electric bike to the creator of the winning design.
"Portlaoise Low Carbon Town Project is an exemplar project on Climate Action and leads the way for other communities. We want you to Design a logo that encapsulates your vision for the Portlaoise Low Carbon Town Project," they say.
Their key themes are Renewable Energy | Sustainable Transportation, Biodiversity Conservation | Climate Action and you can even rename the project.
The competition is open to anyone aged over 18, with a closing date of December 10.
See more on the council's website and social media pages.
Below: an artist image of the future Lyster Square, minus cars, in a low carbon Portlaoise.
