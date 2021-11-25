Shout out for youth work volunteers in Laois

Youth Work Ireland Laois is looking for volunteers to help run activities in their various projects.

Activities include Electric Youth – music and stage, Splatter – art, Laois Dealing with loss, separation and grief, Laois Integration Choir and many more!.

They need people who are interested in young people and youth issues to help run weekly/monthly events and activities. If you like engaging with young people and have good communication skills with a skill or talent to share, please register your interest to become a volunteer through Laois Volunteer Centre.

Please note that you must be willing to undergo garda vetting and have references from two different sources.

Volunteers in Youth Work Ireland Laois will receive Child Protection Training and be mentored by more experienced volunteers. Youth Work Ireland Laois aims to empower young people in Laois to be the creators of their own futures.'

People who are interested must be over 18 and be able to give minimum of two hours a week for the project they sign up to.

