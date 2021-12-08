Give it up for the Mountrath Junk Kutoure champs

A team of creatively enterprising Mountrath Community School students have triumphed at the Junk Kouture Grand Final 2021l.
Congratulations to the 2021 Enterprise Award Winner in the Grand Final Alarming Twists. Well done to the Laois team of Ellen, Fial and Chloe on all your hard work during this year's competition which featured entries from all around Ireland from students who turn junk into fashion!
The students stripped down old alarm cables and use the wire inside to crochet trousers and flowers for the cape. They stripped copper wire and plaited it to design the shoes, tie the cape together and crochet the necklace.
The team sourced old plastic bags and used them for the top. Plastic bottles were used for the headpiece.
RTÉ 2fm presenters Laura Fox and Emma Power return hosted the 2021 grand final on Thursday, December 9 at 7pm only on RTÉ 2 and the RTÉ Player
WOW Our girls Chloe, Fial & Ellen ‘Alarming Twists’ have just been announced as winning the @junkkouture Enterprise Award 2021 Check out the girls’ design in the Grand Final on RTE2 this Thursday at 7pm #mcsjunkkouture https://t.co/vTt7xXgeqf— Mountrath Community School (@mountrathcs) December 7, 2021
