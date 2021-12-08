Search

08 Dec 2021

Give it up for the Mountrath Junk Kutoure champs

Alarming Twists from Mountrath Community School win National Enterprise Award

Give it up for the Mountrath Junk Kutoure champs

Reporter:

Leinster Express Reporter

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

A team of creatively enterprising Mountrath Community School students have triumphed at the Junk Kouture Grand Final 2021l.

Congratulations to the 2021 Enterprise Award Winner in the Grand Final Alarming Twists. Well done to the Laois team of Ellen, Fial and Chloe on all your hard work during this year's competition which featured entries from all around Ireland from students who turn junk into fashion!

The students stripped down old alarm cables and use the wire inside to crochet trousers and flowers for the cape. They stripped copper wire and plaited it to design the shoes, tie the cape together and crochet the necklace.

The team sourced old plastic bags and used them for the top. Plastic bottles were used for the headpiece.

RTÉ 2fm presenters Laura Fox and Emma Power return hosted the 2021 grand final on Thursday, December 9 at 7pm only on RTÉ 2 and the RTÉ Player



To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media