Laois Offaly call on Leo Varadkar to use 'common sense' Leaving Cert

Laois Offaly TD Carol Nolan wants clarity from Leo Varadkar and the rest of Government
With the clock ticking down towards the Leaving and Junior Cert Exams, a Laois Offaly TD wants clarity from Government on the State exams this year.
Deputy Carol Nolan, Independent, called on the Tánaiste Leo Varadkar to ensure that Government and the Department of Education provide absolute clarity on the format of this year’s Leaving Certificate examinations.
"We must allow for a more flexible, hybrid-model of examinations where accredited grades, ongoing assessments and traditional written exams all have a role to play.
"The Tánaiste assured me that the State Exams Advisory Group which is meeting today will be addressing the issues I have raised.
"I can only hope that they will listen to common sense and support the wishes of parents and students alike for the hybrid-model of exams for 2022,” concluded Dep Nolan.
The former teacher raised the issue in the Dáil.
