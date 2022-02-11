Search

11 Feb 2022

Laois parents urged to apply for school bus scheme

School Transport Scheme for 2022/23 now open for applications

Reporter:

Leinster Express Reporter

11 Feb 2022 8:53 AM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Laois/Offaly Fine Gael TD, Charlie Flanagan is reminding parents that new applications for the school transport scheme for the coming school year 2022/23 are now being accepted.

“Bus Eireann have confirmed that they are currently accepting new applications for the School  Transport Scheme for 2022/23. While applications must be made by Friday 29 April 2022, it is important to note that no payment is due at this time.  This applies only for new applicants seeking primary and/or post-primary school transport for 2022/23 and the following groups:

  • Students starting school in September 2022
  • Students moving school, including those moving from primary to post-primary school
  • Students who have or will move address before the 2022/23 school year
     

“It is essential that all new applications are submitted before the 29th April 2022 as Bus Eireann have confirmed that missing this important deadline may result in students not being allocated a seat, even if a student is deemed eligible on the basis of distance from the nearest school,” said the TD.

 

Additional information on the school transport scheme can be found on www.buseireann/schooltransport .

