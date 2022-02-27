Laois school gets green light to fix 'fabric defects'

A small Laois school has got the goahead to fix defects with the building under an emergency repairs programme, according to Laois Offaly TD Sean Fleming.

The Minister of State in the Department of Finance said the Minister for Education Norma Foley has cleared funding for Mayo National School in Crettyard.

He said this funding is approved under the Emergency Works Scheme 2021 to repair Fabric Defects to the school building. Minster Fleming added that the work can now proceed as a result of this announcement once tenders are received and a builder is approved.

The TD said he looks forward to the school putting arrangements in place to ensure these repairs are carried out as soon as possible.

"I compliment the Board of Management, Principal, the school community and all involved in this very busy school for their ongoing work on behalf of their pupils," he said.

There is no figure on the grant allocation as the works have yet to be priced.

In the region of 35 boys and girls attend the school which is located not far from the Carlow and Kilkenny borders.