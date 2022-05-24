IN PICTURES: Laois student musical raises the roof in Portlaoise

Dunamase College Portlaoise presented their first ever TY Musical on Monday and Tuesday May 23 to 24 at the Dunamaise Arts Centre.
The musical “Dunamase Here We Go Again!” is inspired by the worldwide smash-hit musical Mamma Mia, the plot acting as a backdrop to some of ABBA’s greatest hits.
Photographer Denis Byrne went along for the Leinster Express to capture opening night on camera.
