Laois school awards for top Transition Year students

St Fergal's College TY student of the year Ben Kirby with principal Gerry Quinn
A Laois school has awarded its hard working Transition Year students at the end of the 2022 school year.
The TY Class of 2022 in St Fergal's College, Rathdowney came together on Wednesday May 25 to celebrate a very successful year.
Students and their parents were addressed by Principal, Gerry Quinn and Programme Co-Ordinator, Ms Phelan and Mr Fogarty, where they were commended and congratulated on all the hard work they completed during the year.
The students were presented with their certificates for all programmes completed throughout the school term.
Last and far from least, the Transition Year Student of the Year 2022, Ben Kirby was presented with the Aoife Doocey Perpetual Trophy for his excellent participation, hard-work and commitment shown towards all aspects of his TY Year.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.