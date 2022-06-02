In Pictures: Laois school's students graduate with special show

Clonaslee College 6th Year students celebrated their graduation from the Laois secondary school at the end of May ahead of starting the Leaving Cert.
Teachers, parents and other family members joined the students on the night for a special celebration that also featured a special stage performance. TAP next to see more photos from the night take by Denis Byrne for the Leinster Express.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.