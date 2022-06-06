Work to create new classrooms in old Portlaoise schools for rapidly growing new school

Builders are being invited to bid for the contract to carry out alterations at the temporary homes of the news secondary school in Laois.

Laois Offaly Education and Training Board (LOETB) has invited bids from contractors for work at the existing buildings at Tower Hill and Railway Street to form new classrooms and staff rooms and all associated site works at Dunamase College, Portlaoise, Co. Laois

Builders have been told that the site is a live school, including a number of buildings and other external areas with established uses. The works areas are in the Temple Hill building and in the main school building on Railway Street.

Apart from using the former Tech and CBS schools, pupils also go to the former Scoil Mhuire NS for some tuition.

Dympna Kelly was recently appointed as te new principal of the school which welcomed its first intake in 2017.

Work has commenced on the new €24.5million 1,000 pupil school which will be located on the Timahoe Road. Dunamase College is an English-medium, coeducational, multidenominational school which includes an Aonad Lán-Gaeilge, where students can study all the subjects through Irish.

LOETB is the school Patron with An Forus Pátrúnachta as Trustee Partner. Dunamase College - Coláiste Dhún Másc is one of nine post primary schools under the patronage of LOETB, the largest education and training provider in Laois and Offaly.