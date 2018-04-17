CCFL Fixtures - all the fixtures in this week's Combined Counties Football League
All of this week's CCFL Fixtures.
Tuesday
U-19 Cup 1st Round
Mountmellick Utd v Emo Celtic, Conor Davis Park Mountmellick, Offaly.
U-17 Premier Division
Tullamore Town v Willow Park, Leah Victoria Park Tullamore, Midlands.
U-19 Division 1
Mucklagh v Clonaslee Utd, Kilbeggan Road Durrow, Midlands.
Wednesday
All games at 6.45pm unless stated
Senior Division
Birr Town A v Rosenallis A, Frank O'Connell Park, Birr, Offaly.
Division 1
Horseleap Utd v Coolraine, Horseleap Village, Midlands; Mountmellick Utd v Portlaoise Shamrocks, Conor Davis Park, Mountmellick, Offaly.
Division 2
FC Killoe v Kinnegad Juniors, The Mall Complex, Longford, Midlands.
Division 3
Banagher Utd v Geashill AFC, Middle Road, Banagher, Midlands; Clara Town B v St Carthages Ath, Stanley O'Hara Park, Lisaniskey, Offaly.
Division 4
Rosenallis B v St Cormacs, The Grove, Rosenallis, Offaly.
Thursday
U-19 Premier Division
Clongowes Wood v Edenderry Town, Clongowes Wood College Clane, Offaly.
Friday
O'Neills John Farrell Combined Counties Cup 4th Round
Derry Rovers A v Gallen Utd, 8.00, Brians Park, School Lane, Edenderry, Offaly.
Saturday
All games at 2.30 unless stated
Combined Counties Youth Cup Quarter Finals (Born 2000 or Younger)
Ballymahon v Mullingar Ath 18’s, Tara Park Ballymahon, Midlands; Stradbally Town v Mullingar Ath 17’s, The Lawn Stradbally, Offaly; Melview FC v Edenderry Town, Wanderers Park Longford, Midlands; Mucklagh v Willow Park, Kilbeggan Road Durrow, Offaly.
U-17 Cup Quarter Final
Tullamore Town v Willow Park B, Leah Victoria Park Tullamore, Offaly.
U-19 Cup Quarter Finals
Clongowes Wood v Portlaoise A, Clongowes Wood College Clane, Offaly.
U-19 Division 1
Kilbeggan v Portlaoise B, The Land Lake Kilbeggan, Midlands.
O'Neills John Farrell Combined Counties Cup 4th Round
Castlepollard Celtic v Stradbally Town, Mergon Park, Castlepollard, Midlands.
Combined Counties Womens Shield Final
Birr Town v Killeigh B, 5.00, Leah Victoria Park, Tullamore, Midlands.
Combined Counties Womens Cup Final
Killeigh A v Mullingar Athletic A, 7.30, Leah Victoria Park, Tullamore, Offaly
Sunday
All games at 11.00 unless stated
O'Neills John Farrell Combined Counties Cup Quarter Finals
Rosenallis AFC v Willow Park, The Grove, Rosenallis, Offaly; Clara Town v Birr Town, Stanley O'Hara Park, Lisanisky, Clara, Midlands.
Michael Dolan Division 1 Cup Quarter Finals
Towerhill Rovers v Camlin Utd, 2.00, Leisure Centre, Portlaoise, Offaly; Gentex v Mountmellick Utd, Leisureworld, Athlone, Midlands.
CCFL Shield Quarter Final
Clonmore Utd v Ballinahown B, Community Centre, Lemore, Boora, Offaly.
CCFL Shield Semi Final
St Cormacs Ath v Geashill Utd, 2.00, Stanley O'Hara Park, Clara, Midlands.
Senior Division
Tullamore Town v Mullingar Town, Leah Victoria Park, Tullamore, Offaly; Ballinahown A v Mullingar Athletic, Sportspark, Ballinahown, Midlands; Idle Clonaslee Utd, Monksland Utd A.
Division 1
Coolraine v Walsh Island Shamrocks, Durrow, Tullamore, Offaly; Horseleap Utd v Portlaoise Shamrocks,Horseleap Village, Midlands.
Division 2
FC Killoe v Birr Town B, The Mall Complex, Longford, Midlands; Clonown Rovers v Highfield Utd, Community Centre, Clonown, Midlands; Moate Celtic v Kinnegad Juniors, Community College, Moate, Offaly; Idle Portarlington Town , O'Moore FC.
Division 3
Maryborough v St Carthages Ath, Portlaoise Leisure Center, Portlaoise, Offaly; St Aengus v BBC Utd, Derrycanton, Mountrath, Offaly; Banagher Utd v Derry Rovers B, Middle Road, Banagher, Midlands; Idle Monksland, Clara Town.
Division 4
Riverside FC v Abbeyleix Athletic, Clonboniffe Road, Belmont, Midlands; Idle Cloneygowan Celtic, Kenagh Utd and Rosenallis.
