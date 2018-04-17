MSL Fixtures - all the latest fixtures in the Midlands Schooboys and Girls Leagues
Portlaoise AFC under 10 team who played Mullingar Ath on Saturday.
TUESDAY
U-11 Boys MSL Cup
Portlaoise AFC v Portlaoise Rovers, D Moran, Rosleighan Pk, 18:00; Portumna Tn v Mountmellick Utd, T Murtagh, Marian Pk, 19:15.
MSL U-11 Boys Shield
Mucklagh v Clara Tn, R Maher, Charleville, 19:00.
MSL U-13 Mark Casey Cup
Portlaoise AFC v Mullingar Falcons, K Conroy, Rosleighan Pk, 19:00; Kilbeggan SC v Mullingar Ath, R Tkaczyk,
The Land Lake, 19:00.
MSL Boys U-13 Bowl
Portlaoise Utd v Emo Utd, K Conroy, Rosleighan Pk, 19:00.
MSL U-13 Major
Killeigh v Birr Tn, G Donogher, The Pond, 19:00; Mountmellick Utd v Mullingar Falcons, M Lee, Conor Davis Pk, 19:00; Tullamore Tn v Emo Celtic, B James, Leah Victoria Pk, 19:00.
MSL U-13 West
Clara Tn v Kinnegad, P Geoghegan, Stanley O'Hara Pk, 19:00.
MSL Boys U-15 Ski Lowry Cup Semi Finals
Portlaoise AFC v Tullamore Tn, D Moran, Rosleighan Pk, 18:45.
MSL U-15 Div 1
Emo Celtic v Mucklagh, J Griffin, Com Cen, 19:00.
MSL U-15 Div 2
Raharney Utd v Kilbeggan SC, D Sweeney, Higginstown, 19:00.
WEDNESDAY
U-10 Terry Hilliard Boys Cup
Abbeyleix Ath v Tullamore Tn, D Moran, Fr Breen Pk, 18:30.
MSL U-10 Boys Shield
Tullamore Utd v Killeigh, M Flanagan, Leah Victoria Pk, 18:30; Mucklagh v Rosenallis, K Bryant, Charleville, 19:00.
MSL U-10 Boys Plate Semi Final
Killeigh Utd v Clara Utd, M Lee, The Pond, 18:30.
MSL U-10 West
Clara Utd v Birr Tn, J Scanlon, Stanley O'Hara Pk, 18:30.
U-11 Boys MSL Cup
Emo Celtic v Mullingar Hawks, J Griffin, Com Cen, 19:00.
U-11 Boys MSL Plate Semi Final
Clonaslee Utd v T&S United, C McFadden, Com Cen, 19:00; Tullamore Utd v Gallen Boys, M Flanagan, Leah Victoria Pk, 19:15.
MSL U-11 Boys Shield
Kilbeggan SC v Tullamore Tn, T Cunningham, The Land Lake, 18:15; Clara Tn V Mucklagh, P Kearns, Stanley O Hara Pk, 18:30; Willow Pk v Kinnegad Juns, J O Connor, Willow Pk, 19:00.
MSL Boys U-12 Shield
Tullamore Utd v Killeigh Utd, R Maher, Leah Victoria Pk, 19:00.
MSL U-12 Major
Portlaoise AFC v Mountmellick Utd, G Donogher, Rosleighan Pk, 19:00; Tullamore Tn v Portumna Tn, M Buckley, Leah Victoria Pk, 19:15; Clara Tn v Mullingar Eagles, J Scanlon, Stanley O Hara Pk, 19:15.
MSL U-12 East
Abbeyleix Ath v Clara Utd, D Moran, Fr Breen Pk, 19:15; Rosenallis v Kinnegad Dragons, R Tkaczyk, The Grove, 19:15.
MSL U-14 major
Portumna Tn v Killeigh, T Murtagh, Marian Pk, 19:15; Kinnegad Jnrs v Portlaoise AFC, PJ Higgins, Lagan Pk, 19:15.
MSL U-14 West
Banagher Utd v Birr Tn, B James, Middle Rd, 18:45; Kilbeggan SC v Gallen Utd, T Cunningham, The Land Lake, 19:00.
MSL Boys U-15 Shield
Templevilla v Mullingar Lions, U Beaumont, TP Hickey Pk, 19:00.
MSL U-16 Major
Portlaoise AFC v Emo Celtic, S Comerford, Rosleighan Pk, 18:45; East Galway Utd v Willow Pk, D Nagle, Kiltormer, 19:00.
MSL U-12 Girls
Hodson Bay v Hodson Bay Celtic, J McCrossan, Hodson Bay, 19:15.
MSL Girls U-14 Cup Semi Final
Killeigh v Athlone Tn, M Lee, The Pond,
19:15.
MSL U-14 Girls
Mullingar Ath v Mucklagh, D McCormack, Gainstown, 19:15.
MSL U-16/17 Girls
Bealnamulla v Athlone Tn, T Cormican, Bealnamulla, 19:00.
MSL under 12 who lost on pens to Wexford in the Leinster Subway Championship Plate semi final.
THURSDAY
U-10 Terry Hilliard Boys Cup
T&S United v Walsh Island, J Griffin, Timahoe, 18:30.
MSL Boys U-11 Trophy
Portlaoise Rovers v Killeigh, D Moran, Rosleighan Pk, 18:30.
MSL U-11 Major
Mountmellick Utd v Mullingar Eagles, G Donogher, Conor Davis Pk, 19:00; Mullingar Hawks V Willow Pk, Paul Malone, Gainstown, 19:00.
MSL U-11 West
Tullamore Rvs v Tullamore Utd, R Maher, Leah Victoria Pk, 18:30.
MSL U-13 Mark Casey Cup
Killeigh v Tullamore Tn, R Tkaczyk, The Pond, 19:00.
MSL Boys U-13 Shield
T&S United v Tullamore Utd, J Griffin, Timahoe, 19:15.
MSL U-13 Boys Plate
Portlaoise AFC v Mucklagh, D Moran, Rosleighan Pk, 19:15.
MSL Boys U-13 Bowl
Clara Tn v Emo Utd, T Cunningham, Stanley O'Hara Pk, 19:00; Gallen Utd v Kinnegad, D Nagle, Brosna Press Pk, 19:00.
MSL U-13 Major
Emo Celtic v Mountmellick Utd, M Lee, Com Cen, 19:00; Birr Tn v Mullingar Ath, T Murtagh, Frank O Connell Pk, 19:15.
MSL Boys U-15 Ski Lowry Cup Semi Finals
St Francis v Mullingar Ath, J McCrossan, Iona Park, 19:00.
MSL U-15 Div 2
Ballinahown v Raharney Utd, P Kearns, Ballinahown, 19:00.
MSL U-16 Div 1
Banagher Utd v Clara Tn, T Murtagh,
Middle Rd, 19:00.
MSL Girls U-12 Shield Semi FInals
Banagher Town v Kilbeggan SC, M Kelly, Middle Rd, 19:00.
MSL U-16/17 Girls
Clara Tn v Banagher Utd, P Geoghegan, Stanley O Hara Pk, 18:45.
FRIDAY
MSL U-16 Div 1
Birr Tn V Tullamore Tn, TBC, Frank O'Connell Pk, TBC.
SATURDAY
Boys MSL U-9 Cup
Clara Utd v Abbeyleix Ath, J Scanlon, Stanley O Hara Pk, 10:45.
Boys MSL U-9 Shield Semi Final
Tullamore Utd v Banagher Utd, M Flanagan, Leah Victoria Pk, 10:00; T&S United v Birr Tn, D Moran, Timahoe, 11:15.
Boys MSL U-9 Plate
Clara Tn v Rosenallis, J Scanlon, Stanley O Hara Pk, 10:00; Portumna v Mucklagh, S Fogarty, Marian Pk, 10:30.
MSL U-9 West
Kilbeggan SC v Frankford Utd, T Cunningham, The Land Lake, 10:00; Tullamore Tn v Frankford Cel, M Flanagan, Leah Victoria Pk, 11:00.
U-10 Terry Hilliard Boys Cup
Walsh Island v T&S United, G Donogher, Walsh Island, 10:30; Clara Tn v Portlaoise Tn, P Kearns, Stanley O Hara Pk, 11:00; Tullamore Tn v Abbeyleix Ath, M Flanagan, Leah Victoria Pk, 12:00.
MSL U-10 Boys Shield
Emo Celtic v Birr Utd, K Conroy, Com Cen, 10:00; Portlaoise AFC v Mullingar Ath, N Culleton, Rosleighan Pk, 10:45; Rosenallis v Mucklagh, R Tkaczyk, The Grove, 18:30.
MSL U-10 Boys Plate Semi Final
Raharney Utd v Portumna Tn, D Sweeney, Higginstown, 12:45.
MSL U-10 Central
Killeigh v Tullamore Utd, S Comerford, The Pond, 10:00; Rosenallis v Mucklagh, M Lee, The Grove, 10:00.
MSL U-11 Boys Cup
Portlaoise Rovers v Portlaoise AFC, N Culleton, Rosleighan Pk, 10:00; St Aengus v Mullingar Eagles, P Pardy, Derrycanton, 10:30; Mountmellick Utd v Portumna Tn, G Donogher, Conor Davis Pk, 12:00.
MSL U-11 Boys Shield
Abbeyleix Ath v Frankford Utd, J Griffin, Fr Breen Pk, 10:30.
MSL U-11 Major
Mullingar Hawks v Gallen Utd, Paul Malone, Gainstown, 11:30.
MSL U-11 West
Clara Tn v Tullamore Rvs, P Kearns, Stanley O Hara Pk, 10:15; Gallen Boys v Portumna Tn, P Kearns, Brosna Press Pk, 11:15.
Midland U-12 Cup
Mullingar Ath v Portumna Tn, D McCormack, Gainstown, 12:15.
MSL Boys U-12 Cup
Banagher Utd v Mullingar Eagles, D Nagle, Middle Rd, 10:00.
MSL Boys U-12 Shield
T&S United v Clara Utd, D Moran, Timahoe, 10:00; Killeigh v Kinnegad Titans, S Comerford, The Pond, 10:45.
MSL Boys U-12 Plate Semi Final
Rosenallis Rvs v Portlaoise Utd, M Lee, The Grove, 11:00.
MSL U-12 Major
St Aengus v Emo Celtic, P Pardy, Derrycanton, 10:00; Portlaoise AFC v Clara Tn, E Dynan, Rosleighan Pk, 12:30.
MSL U-12 East
Abbeyleix Ath v Kinnegad Dragons, J Griffin, Fr Breen Pk, 11:15.
Midland U-13 Shield
Newbridge Utd v Kilbeggan SC, TBC, Tougher Park, TBC.
MSL U-13 Mark Casey Cup
Mullingar Falcons v Portlaoise AFC, N Dempsey, Gainstown, 11:00.
MSL Boys U-13 Bowl
Portlaoise Utd v Gallen Utd, E Dynan, Rosleighan Pk, 11:15; T&S United v Kinnegad, D Moran, Timahoe, 12:00.
MSL Boys U-14 Stokes Cup
Kinnegad Jnrs v Mullingar Tigers, D Sweeney, Lagan Pk, 09:45; Portlaoise AFC v Killeigh, K Conroy, Rosleighan Pk, 10:00; Banagher Utd v Mountmellick Utd, D Nagle, Middle Rd, 11:15.
MSL Boys U-14 Shield
Kilbeggan SC v Grange Utd, T Cunningham, The Land Lake, 10:45; Mucklagh v Portumna Tn, B James, Charleville, 11:30.
MSL Boys U-14 Plate Semi Final
Mullingar Pumas v Portlaoise Utd, N Dempsey Gainstown, 12:15
MSL U-14 East
Tullamore Utd v Clara Tn, B James, Leah Victoria Pk, 09:45; Portlaoise Utd v Mucklagh, E Dynan, Rosleighan Pk, 10:00; Emo Celtic v Mountmellick Utd, K Conroy, Com Cen, 12:15.
MSL Boys U-15 Shield
Mullingar Lions v Templevilla, Paul Malone, Gainstown, 10:00; St Aengus v Mountmellick Utd, P Pardy, Derrycanton, 11:30; Kilbeggan SC v Raharney Utd, T Cunningham, The Land Lake, 12:00.
MSL U-15 Div 1
Portlaoise Utd v Mullingar Cougars, N Culleton, Rosleighan Pk, 11:30.
Midland Cup U-16
Suncroft v Abbeyleix Ath, TBC, Suncroft, TBC; Emo Celtic v Rathangan, K Conroy, Com Cen, 10:45.
MSL Boys U-16 Shield
Banagher Utd v Kilbeggan SC, T Murtagh, Middle Rd, 10:00.
MSL Girls U-12 Shield Semi Finals
Kinnegad Jnrs v Hodson Bay, D Sweeney, Lagan Pk, 11:00.
MSL U-12 Girls
Killeigh v Bealnamulla, S Comerford, The Pond, 12:00.
MSL Girls U-14 Shield
East Galway Utd v Mucklagh, S Fogarty, Kiltormer, 12:00.
MSL U-14 Girls
Clara Tn v Mullingar Ath, J Scanlon, Stanley O'Hara Pk, 11:30; Killeigh v Portlaoise AFC, S Comerford, The Pond, 13:15.
MSL Girls U-16/17 Shield
Banagher Utd v Killeigh Utd, T Murtagh, Middle Rd, 11:30.
MSL U-16/17 Girls
Real FA Swans v Clara Tn, D McCormack, Wilsons Hospital, 10:00; Athlone Tn v Portlaoise AFC, J O Connor, Athlone Town Stadium, 11:00.
