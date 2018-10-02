CCFL Fixtures - October 6 and 7

Saturday

All games at 2.30pm unless stated

FAI U-17 Cup 1st Round

Portlaoise v Willow Park, Rossleighan Park Portlaoise, Offaly;

U-17 Premier Division

St Francis v Abbeyleix Ath, Iona Park Athlone, Midlands; Mullingar Ath v Emo Celtic, Gainstown Mullingar, Midlands;

U-17 Division 1

Rosenallis v Mullinngar Ath B, The Grove Rosenallis, Offaly; Idle - Clara, Horseleap.

U-19 Division

Willow Park v Mullingar Ath, Willow Park Athlone, Midlands; Temple Villa v Tullamore Town, TP Hickey Park Mount Temple, Midlands; Edenderry Town v Kinnegad Juniors, Fr Paul Park Edenderry, Offaly;

O'Neills LFA Junior Cup 2nd Round

Tullamore Town v Kilmore Celtic, 7.00, Leah Victoria Park, Tullamore, Offaly;

Division 1 Saturday

Castlepollard Celtic v Grange Utd, Mergon Park Castlepollard, Offaly; Moydow FC v Gaels Utd, Wanderers Park Longford, Offaly; UCL Harps v Ballymahon, Lough Gowna, Midlands; Dynamoe Rooskey v Colmcille Celtic, Kilrustan Community Centre Strokestown, Midlands; Idle - Camlin Utd.

Sunday

All games at 11.00 unless stated

O'Neills LFA Junior Cup 1st Round

Evergreen v FC Killoe, 2.00, Kells Road Astro, Local

O'Neills LFA Junior Cup 2nd Round

Birr Town v Wexford Bohs, 2.00, Frank O'Connell Park, Birr, Midlands; Stradbally Town v St. Patrick's Boys, The Lawn, Stradbally, Offaly; Gorey Celtic v Willow Park, 2.00, Mullaufin Gorey, Local

FAI Womens Midland Region Junior Cup

Group A: Newbridge Colts v Clara Town, 2.00, Chapel Lane, Newbridge, Local; Killeigh v Naas AFC, 2.00, The Pond, Killeigh, Offaly;

Group B: Bealnamulla v Birr Town, 2.00, Bealnamulla, Athlone, Midlands; Willow Park v Mullingar Athletic, 2.00, Willow Park, Athlone, Midlands;

Senior Division

Derry Rovers v Monksland Utd, 8.00 Fri 5th , Brians Park, Edenderry, Offaly; Mullingar Athletic v Ballinahown, Gainstown, Mullingar, Midlands; Idle - Mountmellick Utd.

Division 1

Horseleap Utd v Towerhill Rovers, Horseleap, Midlands; Mullingar Town v Clonaslee Utd, Dalton Park, Mullingar, Midlands; Coolraine v Gallen Utd , Durrow, Tullamore, Offaly; Idle - Highfield Utd, Rosenallis A, Walsh Island Shamrocks.

Division 2

O'Moore FC v Clonown Rovers, St Mary's CBS, Borris Road, Portlaoise, Offaly; Geashill Utd v Moate Celtic, Sutherland Park, Ballinagar, Offaly; Idle - Gentex, St Carthage's Athletic.

Division 3

Kinnegad Juniors v Raharney Utd, Lagan Park, Kinnegad, Midlands; Ballinahown B v Cloneygowan Celtic, Ballinahown Sportspark, Ballinahown, Midlands; St Aengus v Derry Rovers B Derrycanton, Mountrath, Offaly; Idle - Banagher Utd, BBC Utd.

Division 4

Clonmore Utd v Rosenallis B, Community Centre, Lemore, Boora, Offaly; Maryborough v Riverside FC, Portlaoise Leisure Centre Portlaoise, Offaly; Monksland Utd B v Clara Town B, Cushla Park, Cushla, Monksland, Athlone, Midlands; Idle - Kenagh, St Cormacs, Abbeyleix Ath, Mountmellick Cel.