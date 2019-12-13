Soccer
This weekend's CCFL fixtures
Saturday 14th December 2019
*2pm kick off unless otherwise stated
Saturday Division 1
Castlepollard Celtic v Grange Utd - Mergon Park - midland
Longford Town Cruisers v Gallen Utd - Brosna Press Park, Ferbane - midland
UCL Harps v Mullingar Town - Lough Gowna, Dernaferst - midland
Ballymahon AFC v Colmcille Celtic - Tara Park - midland
Moydow FC v Longford Athletic - The Mall Sport & Leisure Complex - midland
Gaels Utd v Longford Wanderers - The Hill, Drumlish - midland
Under 17 Preliminary Division
Portlaoise v Mucklagh; Rossleighan Park Portlaoise - offaly
Mullingar Ath A v Willow Park; Gainstown Mullingar - offaly
Temple Villa v Monksland Utd; TP Hickey Park Mount Temple - midland
Under 19 Preliminary Division
Edenderry Town v Mullingar Ath A; Fr Paul Park Edenderry - offaly
Mullingar Ath B v Emo Celtic; Gainstown Mullingar - offaly
Clara Town v East Galway Utd; Stanley O'Hara Park Clara - offaly
Tullamore Town v Willow Park; Leah Victoria Park Tullamore - offaly
Sunday 15th December 2019
*11am kick off unless otherwise stated
New Balance FAI Junior Cup 5th Round
Mullingar Town v Crettyard Utd; 12.00; Dalton Park, Mullingar - midland
O’Neills LFA Junior Cup 2nd Round
Willow Park v Edenderry Town; DPD Park, Kilmacuagh Avenue, Athlone - offaly
Senior Division
Birr Town A v Derry Rovers A; Frank O’Connell Park, Birr - offaly
Monksland Utd v Walsh Island Shamrocks; Cushla Park, Athlone - midland
Ballinahown A v Clara Town; Sportspark,Ballinahown - midland
Willow Park in LFA Junior Cup
Idle Tullamore Town
Division 1
Highfield Utd v Stradbally Town; Burkes Hill, Birr - offaly
Rosenallis A v Mountmellick Utd; The Grove, Rosenallis - offaly
Mullingar Town in FAI Junior Cup
Idle Clonaslee Utd, Towerhill Rovers,Gentex
Division 2
Coolraine v Moate Celtic; Durrow, Tullamore - offay
BBC Utd v Melville FC; Flanagan Park, Rere Broadford Inn, Broadford - offaly
St. Carthages Athletic v Temple Villa; Leabeg, Leamore, Boora - offaly
Banagher Utd v Portlaoise; Middle Road, Banagher - midland
Division 3A
Stradbally Town B v Abbeyleix Athletic; The Lawn, Stradbally - offaly
Derry Rovers B v Cloneygowan Celtic; 8.00; Brians Park, School Lane - midland Edenderry Friday 13th December
Maryborough FC v Rosenallis B;Leisure Centre, Portlaoise - offaly
St. Aengus v Midlands Celtic; Derrycanton, Mountrath - offaly
Mountmellick Celtic v Killeigh; Conor Davis Park, Bay Road, Mountmellick - offaly
Division 3B
Raharney Utd v Riverside FC; Higginstown, Raharney - midland
Newcastle Athletic v St. Cormacs Athletic; Wanderers Park, Longford - midland
East Galway v Kinnegad Juniors; Attiker, Kiltormer, Co. Galway - midland
Idle Ballinahown B, Clonmore Utd, Birr Town B
Womens Division
Mountmellick Utd v Mullingar Athletic; 2.00; Conor Davis Park, Bay Road, Mountmellick - offaly
Birr Town v Clara Town; 2.00; Frank O’Connell Park, Birr - midland
Bealnamulla v Kinnegad Juniors; 2.00; Bealnamulla - midland
Idle Killeigh, Willow Park
