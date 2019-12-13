Soccer

This weekend's CCFL fixtures

Saturday 14th December 2019

*2pm kick off unless otherwise stated

Saturday Division 1

Castlepollard Celtic v Grange Utd - Mergon Park - midland

Longford Town Cruisers v Gallen Utd - Brosna Press Park, Ferbane - midland

UCL Harps v Mullingar Town - Lough Gowna, Dernaferst - midland

Ballymahon AFC v Colmcille Celtic - Tara Park - midland

Moydow FC v Longford Athletic - The Mall Sport & Leisure Complex - midland

Gaels Utd v Longford Wanderers - The Hill, Drumlish - midland


Under 17 Preliminary Division

Portlaoise v Mucklagh; Rossleighan Park Portlaoise - offaly

Mullingar Ath A v Willow Park; Gainstown Mullingar - offaly

Temple Villa v Monksland Utd; TP Hickey Park Mount Temple - midland


Under 19 Preliminary Division

Edenderry Town v Mullingar Ath A; Fr Paul Park Edenderry - offaly

Mullingar Ath B v Emo Celtic; Gainstown Mullingar - offaly

Clara Town v East Galway Utd; Stanley O'Hara Park Clara - offaly

Tullamore Town v Willow Park; Leah Victoria Park Tullamore - offaly  


Sunday 15th December 2019

*11am kick off unless otherwise stated

 

New Balance FAI Junior Cup 5th Round

Mullingar Town v Crettyard Utd; 12.00; Dalton Park, Mullingar - midland


O’Neills LFA Junior Cup 2nd Round

Willow Park v Edenderry Town; DPD Park, Kilmacuagh Avenue, Athlone - offaly

Senior Division 

Birr Town A v Derry Rovers A; Frank O’Connell Park, Birr - offaly

Monksland Utd v Walsh Island Shamrocks; Cushla Park, Athlone - midland

Ballinahown A v Clara Town; Sportspark,Ballinahown - midland

Willow Park in LFA Junior Cup

Idle Tullamore Town 


Division 1

Highfield Utd v Stradbally Town; Burkes Hill, Birr - offaly

Rosenallis A v Mountmellick Utd; The Grove, Rosenallis - offaly

Mullingar Town in FAI Junior Cup 

Idle Clonaslee Utd, Towerhill Rovers,Gentex


Division 2

Coolraine v Moate Celtic; Durrow, Tullamore - offay

BBC Utd v Melville FC; Flanagan Park, Rere Broadford Inn, Broadford - offaly 

St. Carthages Athletic v Temple Villa; Leabeg, Leamore, Boora - offaly

Banagher Utd v Portlaoise; Middle Road, Banagher - midland


Division 3A 

Stradbally Town B v Abbeyleix Athletic; The Lawn, Stradbally - offaly

Derry Rovers B v Cloneygowan Celtic; 8.00; Brians Park, School Lane - midland Edenderry Friday 13th December

Maryborough FC v Rosenallis B;Leisure Centre, Portlaoise - offaly

St. Aengus v Midlands Celtic; Derrycanton, Mountrath - offaly

Mountmellick Celtic v Killeigh; Conor Davis Park, Bay Road, Mountmellick - offaly 


Division 3B 

Raharney Utd v Riverside FC; Higginstown, Raharney - midland

Newcastle Athletic v St. Cormacs Athletic; Wanderers Park, Longford - midland 

East Galway v Kinnegad Juniors; Attiker, Kiltormer, Co. Galway - midland

Idle Ballinahown B, Clonmore Utd, Birr Town B


Womens Division 

Mountmellick Utd v Mullingar Athletic; 2.00; Conor Davis Park, Bay Road, Mountmellick - offaly 

Birr Town v Clara Town; 2.00; Frank O’Connell Park, Birr - midland

Bealnamulla v Kinnegad Juniors; 2.00; Bealnamulla - midland

Idle Killeigh, Willow Park