Three-goal Stradbally Town advance past Tullamore in Cotter Cup

Stradbally Town travelled to Leah Victoria Park on Saturday night last for their Cotter Cup last 16 game against Tullamore Town.

Stradbally Town 'A' 3

Tullamore Town 1

CCFL Cotter Cup

Starting brightly, Stradbally Town were ahead within 5 minutes of the tip-off when Scott Osborne's excellently struck free-kick swept across the box and evaded everyone to slide into the corner of the net.

Stradbally continued to dominate their Senior Division opponents all over the pitch and were rewarded with a second goal soon after.

A good attack was broken down by the Tullamore defence but, strangely, one of the Tullamore midfielders played a pass directly back to Benny Lawlor who was standing alone in the box. Lawlor unselfishly squared to Jody Dillon who tapped into an empty net to double Stradbally's lead.

Stradbally’s second goal seemed to spark Tullamore into life and they closed out the first half in the ascendancy. Just before half-time, they were rewarded with a goal after some sloppy play from Stradbally around the midfield area was punished to leave the scoreline reading 2-1 and all still to play for in the second period.

The second half was an evenly balanced affair and at times scrappy but Stradbally were always comfortable. The tie was finally put to bed with 15 minutes left to play, Lawlor this time being rewarded with a tap in after some great work from Dillon in the box.

Stradbally now go into the draw for the quarter-finals of the Cotter Cup and look forward to some more big ties in the competition.

Stradbally Town 'A'

Team: Joe Walshe, Podge Fitzpatrick, Richie Ryan, Billy Murphy, Colin Murphy, Scott Osbourne, Justin Lalor, Damien Murphy, Jimmy Langton, Benny Lalor and Jody Dillon. Subs: Jake Byrne for Langton, Aaron Wright for Dillon.