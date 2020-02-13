Laois striker called-up to Ireland Women's U17 soccer squad

The Republic of Ireland Women's U17 side will play two friendlies against Iceland this weekend, and Laois striker Emily Corbet has received a late call-up to James Scott's squad.

A younger sister of current Laois senior footballer and former League of Ireland goalkeeper Niall, Emily is set to continue the family's proud sporting tradition by pulling on the green of Ireland. An established player on the Athlone Town roster, Emily is also an accomplished gaelic footballer and basketballer will her local clubs in Clonaslee.

She collected a Laois Junior football medal with Clonaslee last September, scoring 1-1 in their 7-12 to 4-3 final victory over Ballyfin at O'Moore Park before slotting another goal in the Leinster Championship defeat to Grattan of Longford.

Ireland manager Scott will bring his squad to Waterford for the games on Friday, February 14th and Sunday, February 16th.

"The squad and staff are really looking forward to the games against Iceland. We played against them twice last year in Iceland and they proved to be excellent opponents, so it will be a very good test ahead of the Elite Qualifiers in March," said Scott.

"Over the last few months, there has been National Training days and now we have selected 20 players for this double header friendly. Five of the players are still eligible for the Under-16s and Jessie Stapleton will make her debut at Under-17 level.

"Our base for the friendlies will be Waterford and this will also be our venue for the Elite Qualifiers. We will be able to familiarise ourselves with the stadium, hotel and training ground. We would like to call on the local people to come support the team in what I’m sure will be two entertaining games."

Republic of Ireland Women's Under-17 Squad:

Goalkeepers: Rugile Askalnyte (Bohemians), Leah Hayes (Cork City)

Defenders: Jessie Stapleton (Cherry Orchard), Jenna Slattery (Fairview Rangers), Kate Slevin (Galway WFC), Shaun Brennan (Galway WFC), Therese Kinneavey (Galway WFC), Della Doherty (Peamount United), Rebecca Watkins (Peamount United), Aimee Bates Crosbie (Wexford Youths)

Midfielders: Olivia Gibson (Cork City), Aiobheann Clancy (Limerick), Kate O'Dowd (Peamount United), Muireann Devanney (Sligo Rovers), Ellen Molloy (Thomastown United)

Forwards: Aoife Horgan (Limerick), Orlagh Fitzpatrick (Peamount United), Erin McLaughlin (Sion Swifts), Kerry Brown (Sion Swifts), Laura Shine (Wilton United), Emily Corbet (Athlone Town)

Fixtures:

International Friendly: Republic of Ireland v Iceland

Friday, February 14

KO 19:00

RSC, Waterford

International Friendly: Republic of Ireland v Iceland

Sunday, February 16

KO 14:00

Tramore AFC, Waterford