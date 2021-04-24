Laois soccer club attempting virtual walk to Aviva stadium

It's a 210km round trip from Mountrath to the Aviva stadium in Dublin and a local soccer club are attempting a virtual run/walk of that distance to raise money for new equipment.

St Aengus FC are based in Mountrath and on the May Bank Holiday weekend they are calling on all supporters to take part in a virtual run/walk to help them reach their target of 210km.

The club are raising funds for a new mower for their grounds and like many other sports clubs, they have been hampered in terms of the fundraising they could undertake in the last year or so due to Covid-19.

All runners and walkers will be entered into a draw for some great prizes and the club have also set up a GoFundMe page where supporters can donate to their cause.

You can click onto their GoFundMe page here.