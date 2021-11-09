Search

09/11/2021

Lawlor hat-trick helps Stradbally Town hit Offaly club for six

COMBINED COUNTIES LEAGUE DIVISION 1

Lawlor hat-trick helps Stradbally Town hit Offaly club for six

Reporter:

Brian Lowry

Email:

brian.lowry@leinsterexpress.ie

Stradbally Town A 6

Gallen United A 0

A fresh and sunny November Sunday morning in Stradbally who welcomed Ferbane side Gallen Utd to the lawn and with the pitch in pristine condition it paved the way to a comfortable win for Stradbally’s first team against a depleted Gallen side.

Although Gallen started well, Stradbally soon took a foothold on this game with Gary Comerford good in possession in midfield alongside Cillian Maher who mopped up a lot of broken play from dogged Gallen tackling.

Stradbally took the lead on the 16th minute when Benny Lawlor finished well after sustained Stradbally pressure on the left wing. Stradbally doubled their lead on the 41st minute when Jody Dillon rattled the Gallen net from a neat ball sent through from Lawlor. Stradbally went in at the break 2-0 up without really coming out of third gear.

The second half started the same as the first with Gallen trying to push on but some good Stradbally defending stopped any chance of them getting back into this game. Benny Lawlor got his second in the 54th minute with a good finish and then rounded off his hat trick on the 70th minute after a few near misses and good saves from the Gallen keeper.

Stradbally rounded off their victory with Jody Dillon scoring his second on 81 minutes and Gary Comerford also getting on the scoresheet in the 83rd minute.

A good all round display from Stradbally who continuously applied pressure to the Gallen rear guard.

Best on the day for the home side were Jody Dillon who was a constant threat on the Gallen defence, youngster Cillian Maher in the middle of the park and hat-trick hero Benny Lawlor who is in a rich vein of scoring form.

Next up for Stradbally is away to Clonaslee United next Saturday night in Leah Victoria Park in Tullamore.

Team: Wayne Comerford, Colin Murphy, Aaron Wright, Noel Delaney, Keelan Barry, Cillian Maher, Gary Comerford, Conor Buggy, Benny Lawlor, Jody Dillon and Colin Beale.

Subs: Podgie Fitzpatrick for C Buggy, Sean Devoy for Maher, Jack Langton for A Wright and Ciaran O’ Neill for Lawlor.

Referee abuse forces two leagues to cancel soccer fixtures

All this week's Laois GAA fixtures as football finals and Leinster club action take centre stage

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media