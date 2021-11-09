Lawlor hat-trick helps Stradbally Town hit Offaly club for six

Stradbally Town A 6

Gallen United A 0

A fresh and sunny November Sunday morning in Stradbally who welcomed Ferbane side Gallen Utd to the lawn and with the pitch in pristine condition it paved the way to a comfortable win for Stradbally’s first team against a depleted Gallen side.

Although Gallen started well, Stradbally soon took a foothold on this game with Gary Comerford good in possession in midfield alongside Cillian Maher who mopped up a lot of broken play from dogged Gallen tackling.

Stradbally took the lead on the 16th minute when Benny Lawlor finished well after sustained Stradbally pressure on the left wing. Stradbally doubled their lead on the 41st minute when Jody Dillon rattled the Gallen net from a neat ball sent through from Lawlor. Stradbally went in at the break 2-0 up without really coming out of third gear.

The second half started the same as the first with Gallen trying to push on but some good Stradbally defending stopped any chance of them getting back into this game. Benny Lawlor got his second in the 54th minute with a good finish and then rounded off his hat trick on the 70th minute after a few near misses and good saves from the Gallen keeper.

Stradbally rounded off their victory with Jody Dillon scoring his second on 81 minutes and Gary Comerford also getting on the scoresheet in the 83rd minute.

A good all round display from Stradbally who continuously applied pressure to the Gallen rear guard.

Best on the day for the home side were Jody Dillon who was a constant threat on the Gallen defence, youngster Cillian Maher in the middle of the park and hat-trick hero Benny Lawlor who is in a rich vein of scoring form.

Next up for Stradbally is away to Clonaslee United next Saturday night in Leah Victoria Park in Tullamore.

Team: Wayne Comerford, Colin Murphy, Aaron Wright, Noel Delaney, Keelan Barry, Cillian Maher, Gary Comerford, Conor Buggy, Benny Lawlor, Jody Dillon and Colin Beale.

Subs: Podgie Fitzpatrick for C Buggy, Sean Devoy for Maher, Jack Langton for A Wright and Ciaran O’ Neill for Lawlor.