All this week's Laois GAA fixtures as football finals and Leinster club action take centre stage

Laois GAA Fixtures.
Friday 12 November
Laois Shopping Centre U20 “B” Football Championship S/Finals (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary)
LOETB CoE Pitch 1 19:00 Rosenallis v Na Fianna Og or Ballylinan – tbc if NFO possibly Wed 17th
Laois Shopping Centre U20 “B” Football Championship Q/Finals (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary)
LOETB CoE Pitch 2 19:00 The Heath v Ballyfin Gaels
Leinster U14 Football Academy Games
Drumlish and Clonguish Longford 19:00 Longford v Laois (x 2 Games)
Saturday 13 November
Laois Shopping Centre U20 Football Championship Q/Finals (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary)
Ratheniska 14:30 Park Ratheniska Spink v St Joseph’s
Laois Shopping Centre U20 Hurling Championship Q/Finals (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary)
Castletown 14:30 Castletown v Clough Ballacolla
Camross 14:30 Camross v The Harps
Laois GAA U13 Hurling “7”-a-side Finals in LOETB CoE @ 16:00 17:00 & 18:00
Laois GAA U15 Football “7”-a-side Finals in LOETB CoE @ 19:00
Leinster U14 Football Academy Games
Padraig Pearse GAA Roscommon 11:00 & 12:15 Laois v Roscommon (x 2 Games)
St Vincent’s Cup U15 Football Academy St Vincent’s Cup Round 3
LOETB CoE 11:00 Laois v Wexford
Adam Mangan Offaly Cup U15 Football Academy Round 3
LOETB CoE 11:00 Laois v Wicklow
Fr Manning Cup Football Academy Round 3
Colloony Sligo 11:00 Laois v Sligo
Sunday 14 November
Laois Shopping Centre Junior Football Championship Final (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary)
MW Hire O’Moore Park 13:30 Barrowhouse v Ballyroan Abbey
Laois Shopping Centre Senior Football Championship Final
MW Hire O’Moore Park 15:30 Portarlington v Portlaoise
Laois Shopping Centre U20 “B” Hurling Championship Q/Finals (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary)
Ballinakill 11:30 Ballinakill Ballypickas v Na Fianna – tbc possibly Tues 16th
AIB Leinster Club JHC Round 1(E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary)
Pearse Park Longford 13:00 Longford Slashers v Trumera
