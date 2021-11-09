Search

09/11/2021

All this week's Laois GAA fixtures as football finals and Leinster club action take centre stage

Laois GAA Fixtures.

Friday 12 November

Laois Shopping Centre U20 “B” Football Championship S/Finals (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary)

LOETB CoE Pitch 1 19:00 Rosenallis v Na Fianna Og or Ballylinan – tbc if NFO possibly Wed 17th

Laois Shopping Centre U20 “B” Football Championship Q/Finals (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary)

LOETB CoE Pitch 2 19:00 The Heath v Ballyfin Gaels

Leinster U14 Football Academy Games

Drumlish and Clonguish Longford 19:00 Longford v Laois (x 2 Games)

Saturday 13 November

Laois Shopping Centre U20 Football Championship Q/Finals (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary)

Ratheniska 14:30 Park Ratheniska Spink v St Joseph’s

Laois Shopping Centre U20 Hurling Championship Q/Finals (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary)

Castletown 14:30 Castletown v Clough Ballacolla

Camross 14:30 Camross v The Harps

Laois GAA U13 Hurling “7”-a-side Finals in LOETB CoE @ 16:00 17:00 & 18:00

Laois GAA U15 Football “7”-a-side Finals in LOETB CoE @ 19:00

Leinster U14 Football Academy Games

Padraig Pearse GAA Roscommon 11:00 & 12:15 Laois v Roscommon (x 2 Games)

St Vincent’s Cup U15 Football Academy St Vincent’s Cup Round 3

LOETB CoE 11:00 Laois v Wexford

Adam Mangan Offaly Cup U15 Football Academy Round 3

LOETB CoE 11:00 Laois v Wicklow

Fr Manning Cup Football Academy Round 3

Colloony Sligo 11:00 Laois v Sligo

Sunday 14 November

Laois Shopping Centre Junior Football Championship Final (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary)

MW Hire O’Moore Park 13:30 Barrowhouse v Ballyroan Abbey

Laois Shopping Centre Senior Football Championship Final

MW Hire O’Moore Park 15:30 Portarlington v Portlaoise

Laois Shopping Centre U20 “B” Hurling Championship Q/Finals (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary)

Ballinakill 11:30 Ballinakill Ballypickas v Na Fianna – tbc possibly Tues 16th

AIB Leinster Club JHC Round 1(E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary)

Pearse Park Longford 13:00 Longford Slashers v Trumera

Leinster Schools Junior Football Championship

