IN PICTURES: Check out our gallery of photos from Clough-Ballacoll's historic senior championship success

Clough-Ballacolla captured back to back senior hurling titles on Sunday for the first time in their history after coming through a titanic battle with Borris-Kilcotton.
Trailing by seven at half time, they turned the tables in the second half to pull through by a point - 1-25 to 2-21.
There was joyous scenes after the final whistle went and our photographer Denis Byrne was on hand to capture the celebrations.
Swipe through the photos at the top of the page to have a look
