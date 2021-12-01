Lynch fires the winner for Portlaoise Town in cup battle

Kinnegad 1
Portlaoise Town 2
Portlaoise Town u14s travelled to Kinnegad for the 3rd round of the Sketchers Cup. Portlaoise got off to a great start with a great goal from Jacub (kuba) Warachim. The game was end to end throughout the match and was level at half time 1-1.
With a couple of changes in the second half from a very strong bench, Portlaoise yet again took the lead from a corner finished by Jack Lynch. The Town held on to a well deserved win in the end 2 – 1.
Kinnegad put up an excellent display and should be very proud of their team. Man of the match today was Jack Lynch who had a fantastic display at center half. Team Captain on the day was Ryan Doran. This team is getting stronger and stronger with each game and the future is bright for this bunch of extraordinary young men.
Squad
Conor McCausland, Kuba Warachim, Kristian Arklins, Zach Cadwell, Danny Rooney, Ryan Doran, Ben Boachie, Nathan Daly Murphy, Shane Walsh, Jack Condon Egan, Robbie Brophy, Jesse Murphy, Karol Konicki, Jonathon Pukuta, Jack Lynch, Oran O'Brien.
