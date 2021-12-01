Search

01 Dec 2021

Lynch fires the winner for Portlaoise Town in cup battle

U14 Sketchers Cup

Lynch fires the winner for Portlaoise Town in cup battle

Reporter:

Brian Lowry

Kinnegad 1

Portlaoise Town 2

Portlaoise Town u14s travelled to Kinnegad for the 3rd round of the Sketchers Cup. Portlaoise got off to a great start with a great goal from Jacub (kuba) Warachim. The game was end to end throughout the match and was level at half time 1-1.

With a couple of changes in the second half from a very strong bench, Portlaoise yet again took the lead from a corner finished by Jack Lynch. The Town held on to a well deserved win in the end 2 – 1.

Kinnegad put up an excellent display and should be very proud of their team. Man of the match today was Jack Lynch who had a fantastic display at center half. Team Captain on the day was Ryan Doran. This team is getting stronger and stronger with each game and the future is bright for this bunch of extraordinary young men.

Squad

Conor McCausland, Kuba Warachim, Kristian Arklins, Zach Cadwell, Danny Rooney, Ryan Doran, Ben Boachie, Nathan Daly Murphy, Shane Walsh, Jack Condon Egan, Robbie Brophy, Jesse Murphy, Karol Konicki, Jonathon Pukuta, Jack Lynch, Oran O'Brien.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media