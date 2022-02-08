Search

08 Feb 2022

Portlaoise CBS secure draw to earn semi final berth

U19 Schools Soccer

Portlaoise CBS secure draw to earn semi final berth

Reporter:

Brian Lowry

08 Feb 2022 12:52 PM

Email:

brian.lowry@leinsterexpress.ie

Portlaoise CBS 2

Patrician, Newbridge 2

U19 Schools Soccer

Portlaoise CBS u19 Soccer team took on Patrician Newbridge away from home with a lot on the line. They started strong but came up against a penalty in the 23rd minute seeing the Newbridge side lead 1-0.

The CBS keeper, Kacper Banasik, managed to keep the opposition at bay with a great save 42 minutes in but Newbridge came back with a second goal in the beginning of the second half giving them a 2-0 lead.

The Portlaoise side kept pushing forward and a goal from Callum Leonard on 70 minutes was the lift they side needed.

They fought hard right up until the final minutes of the game with Kieran O’Donnell scoring our second goal and drawing the game. A nail-biting game and a great team effort that sees the CBS march onto the U19 semi-final. Well done to all the players and coaches Ms Hyland and Mr Glavin.

Panel

Kacper Banasik, Ben McDonald, Dáire McDonald, Colin McEvoy, Kyle Enright, Jamie Toman, Kieran O’Donnell, Eoin McGrath, Conor Buggie, Ben Doyle, Davy Costello, Colin Conroy, Callum Leonard, Sean O’Sullivan, James Reddin, Sean Stafford, Ethan Murtagh, Naasson Dom Mazapi, Schilo Lifeta, Evan Hewitt, Aaron Doran, Conor Brown

Portlaoise RFC stung with last gasp try as Newbridge complete sensational comeback

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media