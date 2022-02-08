Portlaoise CBS secure draw to earn semi final berth

Portlaoise CBS 2
Patrician, Newbridge 2
U19 Schools Soccer
Portlaoise CBS u19 Soccer team took on Patrician Newbridge away from home with a lot on the line. They started strong but came up against a penalty in the 23rd minute seeing the Newbridge side lead 1-0.
The CBS keeper, Kacper Banasik, managed to keep the opposition at bay with a great save 42 minutes in but Newbridge came back with a second goal in the beginning of the second half giving them a 2-0 lead.
The Portlaoise side kept pushing forward and a goal from Callum Leonard on 70 minutes was the lift they side needed.
They fought hard right up until the final minutes of the game with Kieran O’Donnell scoring our second goal and drawing the game. A nail-biting game and a great team effort that sees the CBS march onto the U19 semi-final. Well done to all the players and coaches Ms Hyland and Mr Glavin.
Panel
Kacper Banasik, Ben McDonald, Dáire McDonald, Colin McEvoy, Kyle Enright, Jamie Toman, Kieran O’Donnell, Eoin McGrath, Conor Buggie, Ben Doyle, Davy Costello, Colin Conroy, Callum Leonard, Sean O’Sullivan, James Reddin, Sean Stafford, Ethan Murtagh, Naasson Dom Mazapi, Schilo Lifeta, Evan Hewitt, Aaron Doran, Conor Brown
