Search

14 Feb 2022

Transfer Talk: Premier League clubs leading the chase for Belgian star's signature

Transfer Talk: Premier League clubs leading the chase for Belgian star's signature

Reporter:

Reporter

14 Feb 2022 12:30 PM

What the papers say

Arsenal, Manchester United and Newcastle are leading the chase for Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans, according to the Metro. The 24-year-old is in the last 18 months of his contract and has reportedly told Leicester he will not be extending his stay.

Spanish outlet Fichajes reports that Newcastle are also chasing AC Milan’s Portugal forward Rafael Leao, with the 22-year-old also on Arsenal’s radar.

Chelsea remain interested in West Ham’s Declan Rice, but have made signing Sevilla’s France defender Jules Kounde a priority for the summer, the Telegraph reports.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Armando Broja: Football London claims that Arsenal are interested in a move for the 20-year-old Chelsea striker, who is currently impressing on loan at Southampton.

Gavi: The Spain midfielder is being watched by Liverpool and Manchester United, but Barcelona are hoping to hold on to the 17-year-old, according to ESPN.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media