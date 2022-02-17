Prominent Laois soccer club to hold fundraising Race Night

Laois soccer club, Towerhill Rovers are wasting little time in getting back on the fundraising trail after the lifting of the Covid restrictions.

On Friday March 25, the club are get to hold a race night in a bid to raise much needed funds for the club. It will take place in Lilly's Bar in Portlaoise with the first race going to post at 8.30pm.

Everybody is welcome on the night and the club are now actively looking for support and for people to purchase horses for the event. Anyone wishing to do so can contact the club through private message on Facebook or contact any of the players, management or committee members.

In a further plea, they are also encouraging local businesses to get on board and sponsor the races with any business wishing to do so being included in a race booklet on the night.

The club have been going from strength to strength in recent years winning the Counties Cup back in 2020 and are currently top of Division 1 Combined Counties football league. Only formed in 2012, they have made a big impression in their short existence and continue to grow.



