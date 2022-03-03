Search

03 Mar 2022

Portlaoise AFC qualify for last 16 of National SFAI cup

U15 SFAI Cup

Portlaoise AFC qualify for last 16 of National SFAI cup

Reporter:

Brian Lowry

03 Mar 2022 11:51 AM

Portlaoise AFC under 15s progressed to the last 16 of the National SFAI Cup with a comprehensive 3-0 win over Athenry in extremely windy conditions at the Portlaoise Leisure Centre on Saturday 26th February.


Portlaoise AFC 3

Athenry FC 0

U15 SFAI Cup

Athenry started the game brightly and dominated possession for the first ten minutes with the aid of a gale force wind. Once Portlaoise got their passing game going, they started to grow in confidence and went close a few times with Conor O’Callaghan hitting the post and Pete Culleton hitting the crossbar.

The deadlock was finally broken on the 18-minute mark with a clinical finish from Dylan McCarthy. Conor O’Callaghan picked the ball up on the left-hand side of the box and whipped in a good cross where Dylan McCarthy beat the nearest defender with a good header only for the Athenry goalkeeper to make a great save.

Dylan reacted first to the rebound and scored from close range to give Portlaoise a decisive lead against the wind. The opening goal really settled Portlaoise and they started to build some good flowing football and passages of play for the remainder of the half and went close to adding to their lead several times.

In the second half, Portlaoise continued to dominate possession with the support of a strong wind and doubled their lead after 10 minutes when Conor O’Callaghan scored with a stunning finish from 25 yards. With 15 minutes to go, Portlaoise wrapped things up when Elijah Emmanuel showed some great skill and composure to beat a couple of defenders to make it 3-0 with a tidy finish following some fine build-up play from Daniel Kavanagh and Sean Lalor.

Portlaoise RFC U14's get cup campaign off to a flyer

Leinster Rugby U/14 Cup

Although the game was beyond Athenry’s grasp in the closing stages, they never let their confidence drop and continued to put in a hardworking performance and played some lovely football throughout the game which augurs well for their future development.

All in all, this was a fantastic squad display from this Portlaoise team with every squad player making a valuable contribution. Special mention must go to Alex Danne and Ryan Carroll for a solid defensive display and Conor O’Callaghan, Elijah Emmanuel, Pete Culleton and Dylan Daly who were a constant attacking threat throughout the game. As always, the boys did the club proud with their positive attitude and upbeat spirit.

This win secures their place in the last 16 of the SFAI National Cup which is scheduled to take place on Saturday 5th March at home to Moyne Villa from Galway. Finally, special recognition must go to Mark Lee who refereed the game very well, handling the key moments with composure and communicating in a clear and concise manner to the players and coaches when needed.

Portlaoise: Cian O’Neill, Eamonn Browne, Alex Danne, Conor O’Callaghan, Elijah Emmanuel, Sean Lalor, Pete Culleton, Daniel Kavanagh, Jamie Gorman, Aidan Byrne, Dylan McCarthy, Ryan Carroll, Peter Ciarkowski, Daniel Sukhanov, Ryan Morrin, Dylan Daly, Daniel Aranisi.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media