Portlaoise AFC under 14 girls advance to quarter finals of SFAI cup

Portlaoise AFC girls under 14 came up against a strong Callan Utd side in the SFAI Cup round of 16. Conditions could have been better as a brisk wind swept across the leisure centre astro.

Portlaoise 1

Callan United 0

SFAI Girls U14 CUP

From the off, Portlaoise and Callan went for it, with Callan playing with the wind. It was a real battle mentally and physically for Portlaoise. Callan were super strong all over the pitch and it would take something special for Portlaoise to find a way to manage the strength of the Callan girls. Emily Flynn, Niamh Dundon and Ava Donovan were excellent and soaked up the dangerous Callan forward line.

With Emma Francis missing, Holly Murphy deputized alongside the industrious Leah Brennan. The game ebbed and flowed and on 22 minutes Anna Keegan was so close to poaching it in from a Ciara Breslin low cross. Keelin Moore wasn't afforded much space but always looked dangerous on the ball. Captain keeper Doireann Brennan was busy sweeping and looked cool, calm and collected on the ball. The tireless Sally Morgan was the epitome of work rate and Leah Brophy was faultless on the wing - a player really finding her place in that position.

Nothing much to report from a cagey first half. Morgan came off injured with Saoirse Carroll taking her place and Aoibheann Bourke was also introduced on the wing. The second half saw Portlaoise push the Kilkenny girls back but it took a Niamh Dundon left in swinging corner to make the difference as it hit the inside netting with fierce power and swerve. Soon after, Leah Brophy almost made it two but the Callan keeper held it so well.

Keelin Moores snapshot was also well saved. Elizabeth O'Conner and Lucy Moran freshened things up as Leah Brennan came off the worst in a tough challenge and had to be replaced. Callan responded well but just couldn't find a breakthrough against the Portlaoise defense. It was a bruising match but the girls in green once again showed their resilience and determination to get the job done. Not Callan's day in the end, but they can be proud of their spirited performance and their fantastic coaching staff. Portlaoise now look forward to welcoming Maisie Kerry and Emma Francis back for the last 8 tie against the cream of the crop in Clonee Utd in Dublin.

Player of the match: Niamh Dundon.