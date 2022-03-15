Search

15 Mar 2022

Portlaoise AFC under 14 girls advance to quarter finals of SFAI cup

SFAI Girls U14 CUP

Portlaoise AFC under 14 girls advance to quarter finals of SFAI cup

Reporter:

Brian Lowry

15 Mar 2022 1:24 PM

Portlaoise AFC girls under 14 came up against a strong Callan Utd side in the SFAI Cup round of 16. Conditions could have been better as a brisk wind swept across the leisure centre astro.

Portlaoise 1

Callan United 0

SFAI Girls U14 CUP

From the off, Portlaoise and Callan went for it, with Callan playing with the wind. It was a real battle mentally and physically for Portlaoise. Callan were super strong all over the pitch and it would take something special for Portlaoise to find a way to manage the strength of the Callan girls. Emily Flynn, Niamh Dundon and Ava Donovan were excellent and soaked up the dangerous Callan forward line.

With Emma Francis missing, Holly Murphy deputized alongside the industrious Leah Brennan. The game ebbed and flowed and on 22 minutes Anna Keegan was so close to poaching it in from a Ciara Breslin low cross. Keelin Moore wasn't afforded much space but always looked dangerous on the ball. Captain keeper Doireann Brennan was busy sweeping and looked cool, calm and collected on the ball. The tireless Sally Morgan was the epitome of work rate and Leah Brophy was faultless on the wing - a player really finding her place in that position.

Nothing much to report from a cagey first half. Morgan came off injured with Saoirse Carroll taking her place and Aoibheann Bourke was also introduced on the wing. The second half saw Portlaoise push the Kilkenny girls back but it took a Niamh Dundon left in swinging corner to make the difference as it hit the inside netting with fierce power and swerve. Soon after, Leah Brophy almost made it two but the Callan keeper held it so well.

Keelin Moores snapshot was also well saved. Elizabeth O'Conner and Lucy Moran freshened things up as Leah Brennan came off the worst in a tough challenge and had to be replaced. Callan responded well but just couldn't find a breakthrough against the Portlaoise defense. It was a bruising match but the girls in green once again showed their resilience and determination to get the job done. Not Callan's day in the end, but they can be proud of their spirited performance and their fantastic coaching staff. Portlaoise now look forward to welcoming Maisie Kerry and Emma Francis back for the last 8 tie against the cream of the crop in Clonee Utd in Dublin.

Player of the match: Niamh Dundon.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media