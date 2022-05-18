League of Ireland side to host big English club in a friendly this summer

Cork City will host Michael O'Neill's Stoke City side at Turner's Cross on Saturday, July 9, for a mid-season friendly.
The Leesiders, managed by Colin Healy, currently sit on top of the First Division table alongside John Caulfield's Galway United outfit after 14 games played.
Stoke City, who are under the stewardship of former Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill, finished in 14th place in this year's Championship campaign.
Former Republic of Ireland players Jon Walters, Glenn Whelan, Shay Given and Stephen Ward all had spells at Stoke City during their careers. James McClean and Nathan Collins were the most recent Irish internationals to play for the Potters.
-— Cork City FC (@CorkCityFC) May 18, 2022
We will welcome @StokeCity to Turner’s Cross on Saturday, 9 July for a mid-season friendly match!⁰
Ticket details to follow #CCFC84 | #WeAreCity pic.twitter.com/Snc0VqWbA1
