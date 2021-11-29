Dublin FX artist who reimagines city’s iconic landmarks teams with Huawei

Paul G. Lucaci, a young digital artist who is lighting up social media with his unique take on Dublin’s iconic landmarks, has teamed with world-leading tech brand Huawei ahead of the launch of its first flagship standalone monitor, the HUAWEI MateView.

A premium 4K+ monitor with Real Colour[1] display, Huawei MateView is tailormade for creators, delivering an industry leading viewing experience where even the most minute detail is faithfully reproduced on screen.

Attention to detail is a critical element of Paul Lucaci’s work. Originally from Romania, he is a self-taught artist with experience across digital art, music videos and fashion photography. However, it is Paul’s Instagram account, @dublin.fx, where he allows his imagination to run wild.

Launched in 2018, Dublin.FX combines photo manipulation and video footage of Dublin City Centre to create digital art that transforms the everyday into the surreal. The revolving Liberty Hall video, for example, has generated over 47,000 views on Instagram alone with its dreamlike imagery.

By showcasing the Irish capital through an entirely new lens, Paul hopes his work can help residents rediscover the beauty of Dublin: “During my time in Dublin, I have heard a lot of people complain that the city is ‘boring’, because they’ve maybe lived here all their life and have fallen out of love with its architecture and landmarks. I want to help people rediscover the beauty of Dublin, to see the city through a fresh pair of eyes. That is my goal with Dublin FX – to visualise the city like you’ve never seen it before.”

Other Dublin landmarks that have received the FX treatment include Grand Canal Dock and the Irish Museum of Modern Art. Together they form part of an innovative portfolio of digitised artistry, and Paul says it was a natural fit to partner with Huawei for the launch of the HUAWEI MateView.

“Huawei has released a series of products and wearables over the years that weren’t afraid to try something new, which is so exciting to see as a creator. Partnering with Huawei enables me to level-up my creative process with the HUAWEI MateView. The screen and resolution are crystal-clear and bring me closer to my artwork, while the extra-wide display provides a great space to edit across multiple projects.”

With its striking 3:2 aspect ratio, the HUAWEI MateView allows up to 18.5% more content to be displayed vertically compared with standard 16:9, while the 60Hz refresh rate ensures super smooth video playback. Combined with the dual-speaker system, the HUAWEI MateView delivers a premium audio-visual experience and is part of the company’s commitment to redefine the next generation of smart monitors.

Adam Liu, Country Director of Huawei Ireland, said: “The HUAWEI MateView is our exciting first step into a new market. At Huawei, we are committed to providing consumers with innovative experiences which push boundaries and improve quality of life. With its suite of smart features, the HUAWEI MateView enables creators like Paul to realise their vision with absolute precision, and we are thrilled to partner with a digital designer with such a unique eye for Dublin’s iconic landscape.

“With its high-performance 28.2-inch screen and wireless mobile phone projection, the HUAWEI MateView complements the talents of artists like Paul where every frame counts. The all-new Smart Bar provides a simpler, more intuitive way to interface with the monitor, allowing users to quickly adjust settings around eye comfort and brightness without interfering with what’s on screen. As Huawei’s first flagship standalone monitor, the HUAWEI MateView is pushing the envelope for the next generation of smart monitors.”

HUAWEI MateView is now available in Ireland

RRP €699

* Sponsored content