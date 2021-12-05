IT Carlow’s Faculty of Lifelong Learning presents its January Courses 2022

Thinking of adding a new qualification to your CV in 2022?

If so, the IT Carlow range of January courses have you covered.

With over 30 programmes on offer from NFQ levels six to nine, across the disciplines of business, science, computing and humanities, you can kick start 2022 by gaining a recognised qualification to take pride of place on your CV.

The Faculty of Lifelong Learning will host two online Information Sessions on Tuesday the 7th of December and Monday the 13th of December at 7pm via Zoom.

The Faculty of Lifelong Learning will have staff on hand to answer questions and discuss courses in more detail.

Register for these free sessions at the following link:

Www.itcarlow.ie/study/lifelong-learning/january-courses.htm

IT Carlow is one of the largest providers of higher education part time programmes in the country; part time enrolments currently account for over 52% of its total learner population. The Faculty’s January courses are designed to meet current industry needs and are flexibility delivered on a part-time basis catering to part time learners who juggle professional and personal commitments.

The college is also offering three programmes in conjunction with Springboard+ which will commence in January 2022: Higher Diploma in Science in Computing (level 8), Certificate in Web Design and Certificate in Onsite Wastewater Treatment and Disposal. Springboard courses are open to those in employment whose fees are 90% funded under the initiative while jobseekers and returners can avail of these courses for free. Applications must be made directly via www.springboardcourses.ie

In partnership with Carlow Local Enterprise Office, the Faculty of Lifelong Learning will also be offering a number of subsidized Digital Marketing programmes which will be available to employees of Carlow SMEs. Applications can be made to these courses via Carlow LEO at the following link: www.localenterprise.ie/carlow

Dr Joseph Collins, Head of the Faculty of Lifelong Learning, commented: “You will see from our courses on offer from 2022 that the Faculty of Lifelong Learning is continually changing in terms of content, delivery method and types of programmes. The programmes on offer are designed to improve career prospects with continuing professional development, higher earning potential or a career change on your journey through education”

Full details of January courses for 2022 are available at www.itcarlow.ie/lll. Queries can be emailed to lll@itcarlow.ie or call 059 917 5280.