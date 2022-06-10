Forest Fest | A family-friendly festival where children come first

Forest Fest is delighted to announce that it is teaming up with the Port’ Art Collective to deliver an amazing array of children’s arts and entertainment for the festival in July.

“This is a great collaboration for Forest Fest,” announced promoter Philip Meagher.

“The Port’ Art Collective are just an incredibly multi-talented and creative ensemble of artists, entertainers, and creators. They are a perfect fit for Forest Fest and it’s a partnership I think is going to flourish at the festival and thrive for years to come.”

The Port’ Art Collective are busily creating and generating a diverse and eclectic programme of events, activities and workshops for the children who attend Forest Fest from July 22 to 24.

“We set out to make this a family-friendly event and with all children under 12 having free admission with their parents we have put a great emphasis on ensuring that they are well entertained throughout the weekend.

“Of course, they will also enjoy the bands and the music but it’s equally important that they have their own specific space and activities that are especially tailored towards that age group,” explains promoter, Philip Meagher.

Based in Middle Earth, the area between the two concert stages at Forest Fest - The Village Stage and Forest Stage - The Port’ Art Collective, an artists co-operative based in neighbouring Portarlington - are creating a dedicated space for children, The Forests Edge.

“The Port’ Art Collective are delighted to be part of Forest Fest right here on our doorstep in Emo village,” says Mark Gavin, who goes on to hint at a flavour of what’s in store.

The Collective will be creating a pop-up village like no other, bringing together performers, artists, makers, and crafters all from their amazing pool of local talent, just beyond the forest.

There will be arts, crafts, and entertainment all day for kids and adults including pop-up makerspace, crafting tent, street art, acoustic beats, dancing, chill out area and lots more surprises still being conjured up.

In addition, children at Forest Fest can channel their inner drummer as the renowned David Day of Jabba Jabba Jembe will be bringing his own inimitable audience participation African Drumming and dance workshop to the Forest Fest arena.

Dave’s inclusive style is fun and infectious and before you know it, you’ll be drumming and dancing, so you never want the music to stop.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a festival without face painting, a Fun Fair and lots of ice cream…

All ticket holders at Forest Fest must be strictly over 18. Children under 12 can attend entirely free-of-charge once accompanied by a ticket holder and supervised.

The Forest Fest Day-by-Day Line-Up

Forest Fest opens on Friday, July 22 nd featuring Strings n’ Things, Greenshine, Hamsandwich,Hermitage Green, Harvest, Power of Dreams, Jack L and The 4 of Us.

Taking to the stage on the Saturday, July 23 are The Stunning marking their 30th anniversary tour.

Also, on the Saturday bill are Something Happens, Mundy, Paddy Casey, The Riptide Movement, Lisa Lambe, Cathy Davey, Inni-K, Thumper, Strand, Strength in Numbers, Carpark Sci-Fi, AIS, Three Underneath, The Barley Mob, Manden Express, Vendetta Love, Ares Redemption, Motion Sickness, Bicurious and The Outcast Crew.

The final day of the festival, Sunday July 24 stars The Waterboys, King Kong Company, Damien Dempsey, The Lost Messiahs, Soda Blonde, Hothouse Flowers, Stockton’s Wing, Pogueology, Walk the Line, The Barley Mob, Eileen Gogan, Cua, The Pearly Whites, Big Spoon, Paper Planes, Dopamine and Flublah.

Complete performer profiles, tickets, and lots more info on www.forestfest.ie

*Sponsored Content