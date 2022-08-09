JOBS ALERT! Bord na Móna is hiring!

Bord na Móna is hiring!

If you want to be part of the solution on climate action and help grow the sustainable economy, a career with Ireland’s leading Climate Solutions Company may be for you.

Employing approximately 1,500 people and managing a land holding totalling over 80,000 hectares, Bord na Móna has moved away from its traditional role and instead are implementing a climate-focused business plan.

Today, Bord na Móna’s vision is about ensuring we have a secure supply of clean energy and growing the sustainable economy.

This vision contains four components: firstly, helping to decarbonise the energy supply; secondly, driving the recycling agenda; thirdly, rehabilitating peatlands and fourthly enabling sustainable businesses and partnerships.

It was an imperative that was driven by survival and making the business relevant into the future. Bord na Móna is now better placed than any business in the country in terms of being able to execute this strategy because of its land holding and established capability in this space.

Climate Action Plan 2019 committed Ireland to the generation of 70 per cent of electricity from renewable sources by 2030.

In support of this ambition, Bord na Móna has pledged to expand Ireland’s renewable energy infrastructure. Its pipeline of renewable energy projects spans a broad spectrum including onshore wind, onshore solar, battery technology, biogas and is entering the embryonic space of green hydrogen production.

This pipeline means that the company is on track to supply renewable energy to one-third of Irish homes by 2030, particularly via the installation of wind turbines on cutaway bogs.

Bord na Móna is also working alongside organisations both nationally and internationally to embrace and implement best practices in onshore wind, solar and hydrogen development.

