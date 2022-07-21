Pain on the heel/sole of your foot? Visit Laois physiotherapy for help!

Meet Mary (Fictional Name)

Mary has been struggling with pain on the sole of her left foot for the last 6 months. Mary’s pain came on without reason. When Mary wakes up, pulls away the covers and puts her foot on the floor she gets a shot of pain in the sole of her foot.

Mary generally limps around while getting dressed and by the time she is ready to eat her breakfast the pain will be reduced to an ache. Mary is fine when doing daily tasks such as hanging out the clothes or popping into town for a coffee but struggles when going for a walk longer than fifteen minutes.

Recently Mary was asked to go shopping for a few hours and she refused as she knew it would get too painful. Eventually Mary heard about us from a friend that had a similar issue and decided to pay us a visit. Mary’s biggest concern was not being able to go for a walk with her friend. Every day they go for a half hour but that last fifteen minutes has been very sore for her in the last month.

Up to that, she could push through. After doing some tests we were able to confirm that Mary was suffering from plantar fasciitis. The plantar fascia is a band of tissue (fascia) that connects your heel bone to the base of your toes. It supports the arch of the foot and absorbs shock when walking. Tension and stress on the fascia can cause small tears. Repeated tearing of the facia can irritate or inflame it.

The question is why did this occur? For us we are all about restoring lost movement and we could see two things. Mary’s left hip joint was restricted and Mary’s ability to flex her foot was reduced. Once we cleared these issues up and worked on strengthening the foot the pain gradually went away. Mary’s pain took two months to fully clear, however, this is not always the case, sometimes it can go on for as long as 6 months.

Does this mean Mary needs orthotics? – no it does not, Mary has had 60 years without orthotics so she most likely will not need them now. On a rare occasion, we will advise for orthotics for this issue but generally once normal movement is restored the pain will start to ease.

By Conor Bolton BSc, MSc, M.I.S.C.P.

