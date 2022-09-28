Monster Bingo - ABC's biggest drive-in bingo ever!
ABC Bingo Presents MONSTER BINGO
This will be our biggest Drive-In Bingo ever with €7500 in total prizes!!!
Sunday, October 9 - Gates Open at 12:30 PM - Eyes Down at 3PM
Located at James Stephens GAA Kells Road R95 HF98
Single Book €12, Double Book €18, Jackpot Sheets €3 each and Green Tickets €2.
10 Game books. Single line - 50, Two lines - 100, Full House 250
3 Jackpot sheets. Single line -100, Two lines - 150, and Full house of 500, 750 and 1000
10 chances to win 50 on our Green tickets
There will be a shop selling drinks and snacks on the day.
James Stephens GAA to hold a raffle with great prizes and a local bus will be available.
Let us know if you're bringing a bus so we can save you a spot.
For more information, please call 087 791 4867 or check out our Facebook Page
*Sponsored Content
