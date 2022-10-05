‘Energy, Costs & You’ - Minister Pippa Hackett to host public events this October in Laois and Offaly

Minister Pippa Hackett is to host 2 public events in Laois and Offaly in October in response to rising energy costs for individuals, businesses and communities.

The events, called ‘Energy, Costs & You’ are a combination of an ‘EXPO’ of relevant agencies and services and a panel discussion.

The first takes place in Bloom HQ, Mountrath on Monday October 10 from 6pm with the panel discussion at 7.15pm. There is a second event planned for Monday October 17 in Dooly’s Hotel, Birr also from 6pm.

Discussing her motivation for organising the events, the Minister said:

“The cost of energy comes up frequently in conversations and I want to be proactive in offering solutions. My hope is that everyone who attends these events comes away with something useful and immediate to reduce their energy costs or manage their budget more effectively.”

“I am grateful to Money Advice and Budgeting Service MABS, the Local Enterprise Offices and SEAI Communities mentor for Laois Offaly, Laurence O’Reilly for agreeing to join me for a panel discussion during both events. Together we will explore options for individuals, businesses and communities.”

“Many people and businesses are pinned to their collars to pay energy bills and we will cover immediate options. There are also people and communities who can access the investment needed to move to renewable energy or to retrofit but don’t know where to start. We will include information for them.

“Renewable energy and retrofit services from Laois and Offaly have been invited to take a stand in the EXPO on a first come, first served basis.”

