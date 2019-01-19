WATCH - TJ Doheny retains world title with 11th round stoppage of Ryohei Takahashi
TJ Doheny
Portlaoise's world boxing champion TJ Doheny retained his IBF Super bantamweight world title overnight, stopping Japanese fighter Ryohei Takahashi in the 11th round.
In his first outing since claiming the belt against Ryosuke Iwasa last August, Doheny had Takahashi on the canvas in the third round. He dominated the fight from there and referee Mike Ortega eventually stepped in to end the fight in the 11th round.
DOWN IN THE THIRD! @tjdoheny knocks down Takahashi— Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) January 19, 2019
Live now on Sky Sports Arena! pic.twitter.com/gUxKxwKLx6
After the fight TJ called for a unification fight with American WBA super bantamweight champion Daniel Roman, which could happen later this year.
Doheny and Takahashi clashed heads in the second round, leading to cuts for both of them. Doheny followed that up by dropping the Japanese fighter in Round 3, and he dominated the fight from there.
"Let's Fight!" @TjDoheny and Daniel Roman are READY to unify their Super Bantamweight World Titles. pic.twitter.com/U3HlUZNu7u— DAZN USA (@DAZN_USA) January 19, 2019
Takahashi had a good eighth round but Doheny was always in control, and moves his record to 21-0 with 15 KOs.
AND STILL! Unification up next!— TJ Doheny (@TjDoheny) January 19, 2019
Just want to thank you all for your messages of support. Shout out to my team @hectorbtruth @TonyDelVecchio4 @MTKGlobal @mjaltamura @MatchroomBoxing @EddieHearn for working tirelessly to keep this show on the road.
21-0 15kos pic.twitter.com/nNDwnboMq1
