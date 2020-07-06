WATCH: The new Kick out and mark rule in Gaelic football explained

Confused about the new GAA rules?

The GAA has released a new tutorial explaining the new kick out rule along with the various mark options.

Congress brought in these changes and as clubs get back to the playing front, confusion has been high amongst players, supporters and officials.

Challenge games have been widespread across Laois in the last week with clubs getting their houses in order before the start of the championship at the end of the month.

Click here for the tutorial and it could clear up any questions you have.