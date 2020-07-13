Laois weekly Golfing Digest

MOUNTRATH GOLF CLUB

April Medal kindly sponsored by

Tom O'Grady Solicitors

July 10th-12th Results:

1st- Colm Begley (14) 64

2nd- Sean Ennis (22) 65

Gross- Niall Hearns 72 (back 9)

4th- Shane Conroy (6) 67 (front 6)

5th- Darren Strong (13) 67

C.S.S.- Friday 73, Saturday 70 & Sunday 70

Thursday Open Singles Stableford, July 9th, Results:

1st- Kate Wood (30) 38pts

2nd- Stuart Carter (2) 37pts (back 9)

3rd- Eddie Browne (17) 37pts

C.S.S.- 36pts

Ladies March Medal Results

1st- Carol Doheny 67

2nd- Breda Beere 71

3rd- Mary McCarthy 73

ROSCREA GOLF CLUB

Open Week

Open Week starts next Monday 20 July and continues until Sunday 26 July. All competitions can be booked using BRS or by contacting the club at (0505)21130.

Results: - 18 Holes Stableford, Saturday & Sunday 4/5 July

1st Eoin Dooley (8) 42 points

2nd Diarmuid McLoughlin (17) 40 points

3rd Gerry Kelly (20) 39 points



Marathon of Golf

The Club is running a ‘Marathon of Golf’ a club fundraiser 6am to 6pm on Friday 7 August. 20 members so far, are volunteering to take part. Cards are being distributed to members, 10 lines at €10.00 per line.

Prizes: - 1st - €500.00; 2nd – Trailer load of timber, value €250.00; 3rd Centenary Co-Op voucher €100.00. Members who return a full card – draw for €100.00 golf club voucher



Wednesday Open Singles

The Wednesday Open is up and running and all visitors are welcome.

Results 8 July

1st Conor Sheedy (14) 44 points

2nd Evan Fitzpatrick (12) 41 points

3rd Daire Pyne (23) 40 points

CSS 36 points



Summer Festival of Golf, kindly sponsored by Mulrooney’s Gala

Week 1 results are as follows: -

Overall winner Barry Liffey (11) 30 points

Cat 1 Fabian Jones (2) 27 points (c/b)

Cat 2 Matt Ryan (12) 26 points (c/b)

Cat 3 Bobby Bergin (15) 28 points (c/b)

Cat 4 Tony Mason (21) 28 points (c/b)



Monday Evening Scramble

inners for 6 July; M. Fogarty, C. Fogarty, M. Fogarty (jnr), 28.3.

Scramble continues each Monday; 5.30 – 6.30pm



Dates for your Diary

President’s Prize – Sat. 8 & Sun. 9 Aug. President’s Prize to both Men & Ladies.

Lady Captain’s Prize – Sun. 23 Aug.

Men’s Captain’s Prize – Sat. 29 & Sun 30 Aug. (Round 1) and Sun 6 Sept. (Day 2).



Lotto

Our Club Lotto will resume in the next few weeks.



Ladies Golf

The Ladies Summer League is in full swing and a lot of matches have already been planned and played. Join in the fun and arrange your matches. It is wonderful to have competitions being played again on our beautiful golf course. Enjoy!

ParTee Ladies is also back with a 9 hole competition. Draw at 2.15 every Thursday.

3 Person Scramble on Monday evenings from 5.30.

Ladies Open Day

18 Hole Stableford Tuesday 21 July kindly sponsored by Maddens Chemist Roscrea. Contact your golfing friends and have a great day golfing. Visitors from other clubs very welcome.



Get into Golf

Golf lessons have been arranged with Bobby King. 3 lessons (started on the 14 July) at 6.15 each Tuesday. A great way to learn about the wonderful game of golf. Contact numbers; (0505) 21130 and 087 2058053.