Laois weekly Golfing Digest
Golfing news from around Laois
MOUNTRATH GOLF CLUB
April Medal kindly sponsored by
Tom O'Grady Solicitors
July 10th-12th Results:
1st- Colm Begley (14) 64
2nd- Sean Ennis (22) 65
Gross- Niall Hearns 72 (back 9)
4th- Shane Conroy (6) 67 (front 6)
5th- Darren Strong (13) 67
C.S.S.- Friday 73, Saturday 70 & Sunday 70
Thursday Open Singles Stableford, July 9th, Results:
1st- Kate Wood (30) 38pts
2nd- Stuart Carter (2) 37pts (back 9)
3rd- Eddie Browne (17) 37pts
C.S.S.- 36pts
Ladies March Medal Results
1st- Carol Doheny 67
2nd- Breda Beere 71
3rd- Mary McCarthy 73
ROSCREA GOLF CLUB
Open Week
Open Week starts next Monday 20 July and continues until Sunday 26 July. All competitions can be booked using BRS or by contacting the club at (0505)21130.
Results: - 18 Holes Stableford, Saturday & Sunday 4/5 July
1st Eoin Dooley (8) 42 points
2nd Diarmuid McLoughlin (17) 40 points
3rd Gerry Kelly (20) 39 points
Marathon of Golf
The Club is running a ‘Marathon of Golf’ a club fundraiser 6am to 6pm on Friday 7 August. 20 members so far, are volunteering to take part. Cards are being distributed to members, 10 lines at €10.00 per line.
Prizes: - 1st - €500.00; 2nd – Trailer load of timber, value €250.00; 3rd Centenary Co-Op voucher €100.00. Members who return a full card – draw for €100.00 golf club voucher
Wednesday Open Singles
The Wednesday Open is up and running and all visitors are welcome.
Results 8 July
1st Conor Sheedy (14) 44 points
2nd Evan Fitzpatrick (12) 41 points
3rd Daire Pyne (23) 40 points
CSS 36 points
Summer Festival of Golf, kindly sponsored by Mulrooney’s Gala
Week 1 results are as follows: -
Overall winner Barry Liffey (11) 30 points
Cat 1 Fabian Jones (2) 27 points (c/b)
Cat 2 Matt Ryan (12) 26 points (c/b)
Cat 3 Bobby Bergin (15) 28 points (c/b)
Cat 4 Tony Mason (21) 28 points (c/b)
Monday Evening Scramble
inners for 6 July; M. Fogarty, C. Fogarty, M. Fogarty (jnr), 28.3.
Scramble continues each Monday; 5.30 – 6.30pm
Dates for your Diary
President’s Prize – Sat. 8 & Sun. 9 Aug. President’s Prize to both Men & Ladies.
Lady Captain’s Prize – Sun. 23 Aug.
Men’s Captain’s Prize – Sat. 29 & Sun 30 Aug. (Round 1) and Sun 6 Sept. (Day 2).
Lotto
Our Club Lotto will resume in the next few weeks.
Ladies Golf
The Ladies Summer League is in full swing and a lot of matches have already been planned and played. Join in the fun and arrange your matches. It is wonderful to have competitions being played again on our beautiful golf course. Enjoy!
ParTee Ladies is also back with a 9 hole competition. Draw at 2.15 every Thursday.
3 Person Scramble on Monday evenings from 5.30.
Ladies Open Day
18 Hole Stableford Tuesday 21 July kindly sponsored by Maddens Chemist Roscrea. Contact your golfing friends and have a great day golfing. Visitors from other clubs very welcome.
Get into Golf
Golf lessons have been arranged with Bobby King. 3 lessons (started on the 14 July) at 6.15 each Tuesday. A great way to learn about the wonderful game of golf. Contact numbers; (0505) 21130 and 087 2058053.
