Laois GAA Clubs to be hit hard with championship ticket allocation

Tickets will not be on sale to the general public, senior citizens passes will not be valid and season ticket holders have to make contact with Laois GAA.

Those are just three of the key messages that Laois GAA has communicated with the clubs and media in the lead up championships kicking off the week after next.

With attendances now restricted to 200 including players and other officials, clubs will have just 50 tickets available to them to distribute at their discretion.

Clubs will get a separate allocation for their players, management and officials but the statement issued confirmed clubs and supporters worst fears. Loyal club men and women across the County won't get to see their club in action when action returns.

Laois GAA have also issued their recommendations to supporters who are lucky enough to attend and they include the promoting of wearing a mask for all those over 13, bringing your own sanitiser and not attending if you are showing any symptoms.

The full statement from Laois GAA is as follows.

"While the current restrictions on 200 capacity on attendances continue, Laois GAA Championship Games will now be all Ticket Games and will unfortunately be limited to 50 tickets per Club, outside of player / mentor / club officer allocation, which will be distributed and sold at discretion of Club.

"Laois GAA wish to advise that Tickets for Club Championship games will not be on sale to general public and that Laois GAA Senior Citizen Passes will not be valid for entry to Club Championship games during the present restrictions. Laois GAA Season Ticket Holders 2020 (i.e. purchased direct from Laois GAA Office) are advised to contact Laois GAA Office.

"Laois GAA acknowledge the challenge and inconvenience around the limitations on spectators attending our games at the current time. However, we call on all of our units to help us adhere to these restrictions to ensure that public health is not jeopardised at this time and to avoid undermining our efforts to lobby to have these limits raised in the weeks ahead.

"Laois GAA is in the process of finalising broadcast and streaming of club games until attendance figures are reviewed.

Thank you for your ongoing support and co-operation

"Spectators should be aware that all the risks posed from Covid-19 cannot be eliminated, including attending GAA games but that essential control measures have been put in place to reduce risks for members."



♦Spectators must not attend games if they display any symptoms of Covid-19 and instead should phone their GP and follow public health advice.

♦Individuals that are considered high risk or are in close contact with others who are considered high risk should not attend games.

♦Individuals must be informed that much of the responsibility for managing Covid-19 risk remains with themselves particularly in relation to social distancing, wearing of face coverings and sanitation.

♦All spectators should be encouraged to bring their own hand sanitiser.

♦The use of face coverings is strongly advised for all patrons over the age of 13

♦Spectators must not enter the field of play at any time including pre-match, at half-time and other intervals and after the final whistle or at end-of-match presentations.

♦Spectators should be advised to keep their own record of contacts at a match for potential tracing purposes

All spectators are encouraged to download the HSE tracing app.