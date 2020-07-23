WATCH THE WEEKEND FLASHBACK: Jay Murphy lands brilliant winner for Portlaoise AFC
Jay Murphy hit the sweet spot last weekend
Is there a sweeter way to clinch a win than bending a free kick around the wall and into the corner of the net.
That's exactly what Jay Murphy did last weekend as Portlaoise AFC got three points on the road against TEK United in their first league game back since the league was suspended due to Covid-19.
The Portlaoise AFC twitter account managed to record the free kick. Have a look for yourself.
Winning goal by Jay Murphy during yesterdays away win. @LSLLeague @LaoisToday @MidlandsSport pic.twitter.com/ejQfCVvpDo— Portlaoise AFC (@portlaoiseafc) July 20, 2020
