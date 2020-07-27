Laois GAA Fixtures for the week ahead

Tuesday

Laois Shopping Centre Intermediate Hurling Championship Group B Round 1

Ballypickas GAA 19:30 Ballypickas V Trumera Referee: P. Phelan



Midlands Park Hotel U15 "B" Football Competition Group B Round 1

Killeshin GAA 19:00 Killeshin V Stradbally Parish Gaels Referee: J. Brennan

Wednesday

Midlands Park Hotel U15 Football Championship Round 1

Emo GAA 19:00 St Pauls V Stradbally Parish Gaels Referee: S. Mulhare

Rathleague 19:00 Portlaoise V St Joseph's Referee: M. Deegan

Ballylinan 18:45 Ballylinan V Portarlington Referee: B. Hickey



Midlands Park Hotel U15 "B" Football Competition Group A Round 1

Kilcavan GAA 19:00 Kilcavan The Rock V Ballyroan Abbey Referee: JM McDonald

Camross GAA 19:00 Camross V The Heath Referee: J. McDonald



Midlands Park Hotel U15 "B" Football Competition Group B Round 1

Castletown 19:00 Castletown V Na Fianna Og Referee: JJ Kirby



Midlands Park Hotel U15 "B" Football Competition Group C Round 1

Pairc Acragar 19:00 Mountmellick Gaels V Park Ratheniska Spink Referee: V. Dowling



Midlands Park Hotel U15 "B" Football Competition Group D Round 1

O'Dempsey's 19:00 O'Dempseys V The Harps Referee: A. Maher

Ballyfin GAA 18:30 Ballyfin Gaels V Rosenallis Referee: P. Moran

Laois LGFA Junior Championship

*First named team at home, all games fixed for 7.45pm



Killeshin v St.Conleths 2

Ballyfin v The Heath

Graiguecullen v Portlaoise 2

Laois LGFA Intermediate Championship

*First named team at home, all games fixed for 7.45pm



St.Josephs v Shanahoe

Ballyroan v Clonaslee/ St.Manmans



Laois LGFA Senior Championship

*First named team at home, all games fixed for 7.45pm



St. Brigids v St. Conleths

Timahoe v St.Pauls

Portlaoise v Sarsfields

Thursday

Laois Shopping Centre Senior Hurling Championship Group B Round 1

MW Hire O'Moore Park 19:30 Borris In Ossory/Kilcotton V Camross Referee: A. Stapleton



Laois Shopping Centre Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship Group A Round 1

Mountrath 19:30 Portlaoise V Ballyfin Referee: E. Scully

Friday

Laois Shopping Centre Senior Hurling Championship Group A Round 1

MW Hire O'Moore Park 19:30 Rathdowney Errill V Clough-Ballacolla Referee: A. Doheny



Laois Shopping Centre Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship Group B Round 1

Colt GAA 19:30 Camross V The Harps Referee: P. Dunne



Laois Shopping Centre Intermediate Hurling Championship Group A Round 1

Ratheniska 19:30 Park Ratheniska-Timahoe V Mountmellick Referee: JJ Gorman

Saturday

Laois Shopping Centre Senior Hurling Championship Group B Round 1

MW Hire O'Moore Park 17:00 Rosenallis V Ballinakill Referee: G. Boyhan



Laois Shopping Centre Senior Hurling Championship Group A Round 1

MW Hire O'Moore Park 19:30 Abbeyleix St Lazarians V Castletown Referee: P. Dunne



Laois Shopping Centre Intermediate Hurling Championship Group A Round 1

Kilcotton GAA 19:00 Borris In Ossory/Kilcotton V Clough-Ballacolla Referee: A. Costigan



Laois Shopping Centre Intermediate Hurling Championship Group B Round 1

Pairc Aireil 19:00 Rathdowney Errill V Clonad Referee: A. McCartney



Laois Shopping Centre Junior B Hurling Championship Group A Round 1

The Harps GAA 19:00 The Harps V Park Ratheniska-Timahoe Referee: E. Scully



Laois Shopping Centre Junior B Hurling Championship Group B Round 1

Rathleague 19:00 Portlaoise V Mountmellick Referee: A. Stapleton



Laois Shopping Centre Junior C Hurling Championship Preliminary Round (“Winner on the Day” if Necessary)

Ballyfin GAA 19:00 Ballyfin V Colt Shanahoe Referee: G. Williams



Midlands Park Hotel U13 "B" Football Competition Round 1

Graiguecullen 12:00 Graiguecullen V The Heath

Sunday

Laois Shopping Centre Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship Group B Round 1

MW Hire O'Moore Park 13:00 Clonaslee St Manmans V St Fintan's Mountrath Referee: J. Lalor



Laois Shopping Centre Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship Group A Round 1

MW Hire O'Moore Park 15:30 Colt Shanahoe V Slieve Bloom Referee: R. Devaney



Laois Shopping Centre Junior Hurling Championship Group A Round 1

Pairc Aireil 18:00 Rathdowney Errill V Abbeyleix St Lazarians Referee: P. Phelan



Laois Shopping Centre Junior B Hurling Championship Group A Round 1

Kyle GAA Club 12:00 Kyle V Camross Referee: JJ Gorman



Laois Shopping Centre Junior C Hurling Championship Preliminary Round (“Winner on the Day” if Necessary)

Trumera GAA 18:00 Trumera V Clough-Ballacolla Referee: E. Scully

Midlands Park Hotel U15 "B" Football Competition Group B Round 3

Killeshin GAA Grounds 12:00 Killeshin V Castletown

Monday

Laois Shopping Centre Junior Hurling Championship Group A Round 1

Shanahoe GAA 14:00 Colt Shanahoe V The Harps Referee: R. Devaney



Laois Shopping Centre Junior Hurling Championship Group B Round 1

Castletown GAA 14:00 Castletown V Borris In Ossory/Kilcotton Referee: A. McCartney

Rathleague 14:00 Portlaoise V St Fintan's Mountrath Referee: G. Boyhan



Laois Shopping Centre Junior B Hurling Championship Group B Round 1

Ballinakill GAA 14:00 Ballinakill V Rathdowney Errill Referee: A. Doheny



Laois Shopping Centre Junior C Hurling Championship Preliminary Round (“Winner on the Day” if Necessary)

Clonaslee 14:00 Clonaslee St Manmans V Abbeyleix St Lazarians Referee: J. McDonald