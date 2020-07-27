Laois GAA Fixtures for the week ahead
Tuesday
Laois Shopping Centre Intermediate Hurling Championship Group B Round 1
Ballypickas GAA 19:30 Ballypickas V Trumera Referee: P. Phelan
Midlands Park Hotel U15 "B" Football Competition Group B Round 1
Killeshin GAA 19:00 Killeshin V Stradbally Parish Gaels Referee: J. Brennan
Wednesday
Midlands Park Hotel U15 Football Championship Round 1
Emo GAA 19:00 St Pauls V Stradbally Parish Gaels Referee: S. Mulhare
Rathleague 19:00 Portlaoise V St Joseph's Referee: M. Deegan
Ballylinan 18:45 Ballylinan V Portarlington Referee: B. Hickey
Midlands Park Hotel U15 "B" Football Competition Group A Round 1
Kilcavan GAA 19:00 Kilcavan The Rock V Ballyroan Abbey Referee: JM McDonald
Camross GAA 19:00 Camross V The Heath Referee: J. McDonald
Midlands Park Hotel U15 "B" Football Competition Group B Round 1
Castletown 19:00 Castletown V Na Fianna Og Referee: JJ Kirby
Midlands Park Hotel U15 "B" Football Competition Group C Round 1
Pairc Acragar 19:00 Mountmellick Gaels V Park Ratheniska Spink Referee: V. Dowling
Midlands Park Hotel U15 "B" Football Competition Group D Round 1
O'Dempsey's 19:00 O'Dempseys V The Harps Referee: A. Maher
Ballyfin GAA 18:30 Ballyfin Gaels V Rosenallis Referee: P. Moran
Laois LGFA Junior Championship
*First named team at home, all games fixed for 7.45pm
Killeshin v St.Conleths 2
Ballyfin v The Heath
Graiguecullen v Portlaoise 2
Laois LGFA Intermediate Championship
*First named team at home, all games fixed for 7.45pm
St.Josephs v Shanahoe
Ballyroan v Clonaslee/ St.Manmans
Laois LGFA Senior Championship
*First named team at home, all games fixed for 7.45pm
St. Brigids v St. Conleths
Timahoe v St.Pauls
Portlaoise v Sarsfields
Thursday
Laois Shopping Centre Senior Hurling Championship Group B Round 1
MW Hire O'Moore Park 19:30 Borris In Ossory/Kilcotton V Camross Referee: A. Stapleton
Laois Shopping Centre Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship Group A Round 1
Mountrath 19:30 Portlaoise V Ballyfin Referee: E. Scully
Friday
Laois Shopping Centre Senior Hurling Championship Group A Round 1
MW Hire O'Moore Park 19:30 Rathdowney Errill V Clough-Ballacolla Referee: A. Doheny
Laois Shopping Centre Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship Group B Round 1
Colt GAA 19:30 Camross V The Harps Referee: P. Dunne
Laois Shopping Centre Intermediate Hurling Championship Group A Round 1
Ratheniska 19:30 Park Ratheniska-Timahoe V Mountmellick Referee: JJ Gorman
Saturday
Laois Shopping Centre Senior Hurling Championship Group B Round 1
MW Hire O'Moore Park 17:00 Rosenallis V Ballinakill Referee: G. Boyhan
Laois Shopping Centre Senior Hurling Championship Group A Round 1
MW Hire O'Moore Park 19:30 Abbeyleix St Lazarians V Castletown Referee: P. Dunne
Laois Shopping Centre Intermediate Hurling Championship Group A Round 1
Kilcotton GAA 19:00 Borris In Ossory/Kilcotton V Clough-Ballacolla Referee: A. Costigan
Laois Shopping Centre Intermediate Hurling Championship Group B Round 1
Pairc Aireil 19:00 Rathdowney Errill V Clonad Referee: A. McCartney
Laois Shopping Centre Junior B Hurling Championship Group A Round 1
The Harps GAA 19:00 The Harps V Park Ratheniska-Timahoe Referee: E. Scully
Laois Shopping Centre Junior B Hurling Championship Group B Round 1
Rathleague 19:00 Portlaoise V Mountmellick Referee: A. Stapleton
Laois Shopping Centre Junior C Hurling Championship Preliminary Round (“Winner on the Day” if Necessary)
Ballyfin GAA 19:00 Ballyfin V Colt Shanahoe Referee: G. Williams
Midlands Park Hotel U13 "B" Football Competition Round 1
Graiguecullen 12:00 Graiguecullen V The Heath
Sunday
Laois Shopping Centre Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship Group B Round 1
MW Hire O'Moore Park 13:00 Clonaslee St Manmans V St Fintan's Mountrath Referee: J. Lalor
Laois Shopping Centre Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship Group A Round 1
MW Hire O'Moore Park 15:30 Colt Shanahoe V Slieve Bloom Referee: R. Devaney
Laois Shopping Centre Junior Hurling Championship Group A Round 1
Pairc Aireil 18:00 Rathdowney Errill V Abbeyleix St Lazarians Referee: P. Phelan
Laois Shopping Centre Junior B Hurling Championship Group A Round 1
Kyle GAA Club 12:00 Kyle V Camross Referee: JJ Gorman
Laois Shopping Centre Junior C Hurling Championship Preliminary Round (“Winner on the Day” if Necessary)
Trumera GAA 18:00 Trumera V Clough-Ballacolla Referee: E. Scully
Midlands Park Hotel U15 "B" Football Competition Group B Round 3
Killeshin GAA Grounds 12:00 Killeshin V Castletown
Monday
Laois Shopping Centre Junior Hurling Championship Group A Round 1
Shanahoe GAA 14:00 Colt Shanahoe V The Harps Referee: R. Devaney
Laois Shopping Centre Junior Hurling Championship Group B Round 1
Castletown GAA 14:00 Castletown V Borris In Ossory/Kilcotton Referee: A. McCartney
Rathleague 14:00 Portlaoise V St Fintan's Mountrath Referee: G. Boyhan
Laois Shopping Centre Junior B Hurling Championship Group B Round 1
Ballinakill GAA 14:00 Ballinakill V Rathdowney Errill Referee: A. Doheny
Laois Shopping Centre Junior C Hurling Championship Preliminary Round (“Winner on the Day” if Necessary)
Clonaslee 14:00 Clonaslee St Manmans V Abbeyleix St Lazarians Referee: J. McDonald
