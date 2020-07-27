BREAKING: Laois GAA announce details for championship live streaming

Laois GAA have released details of their new live streaming service that they have brought into play in time for the start of the club championships later this week.

With confirmation that only 200 people (including players and officials) can attend games up until August 10, Laois GAA have moved to make sure that as many people as possible can get to see their club in action.

Games that are broadcast on the streaming service will be available at five euro per game and the games being broadcast will be announced on Laois GAA social media channels in the coming days.

Laois GAA released the following statement this evening.

"We are thrilled to announce the launch of our new upgraded and live Laois GAA TV. Over the next few weeks we are live streaming senior games in both hurling and football from MW Hire O'Moore Park. With the current crowd restrictions due to the covid 19 pandemic and huge interest from all our clubs and supporters we are delighted to bring the games to you live.

"The pandemic has brought about many changes and we have been extremely busy working to bring the best possible service to all. We are thrilled to have Michael Egan continue his support with Laois GAA TV, John Moynihan from All Rounder Sport has teamed up with us to provide the live streaming service and the popular Killeshin commentator Killian Whelan will be anchoring the commentary for all matches. We will also have some very special guests co commentating over the coming weeks.

"Details of this weekends games to be live streamed will be confirmed tomorrow evening on our social media channels. Each game will be €5 to watch."



Keep an eye on our social media channels to find out more details of games and how to register to view over the coming days.

Laois GAA Chairman Peter O'Neill has also made an impassioned plea to supporters not to attend games if they don't have a ticket.

"Club Officers have done a great job in preparing for these games under very difficult conditions. With very little resources and such limited supporter tickets allocated it has been an unenviable task.

"They do not need added stress of having to turn away people in accordance to Government guidelines. I would like to take this opportunity to wish all clubs a safe and competitive Championship and in particular my appreciation to those clubs that are hosting games."