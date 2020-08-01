LAOIS SHC: Preview: Exciting brace of games for O'Moore Park this evening
The winners from the games this evening will be in a strong position
Ballinakill v Rosenallis (MW Hire O'Moore Park 5pm)
A historic fixture for Rosenallis as they are back in the big time.
Rosenallis will have that feel good factor still from last year but Ballinakill will be eager not to let them get off on a winning note.
This is close to a 50/50 call.
Verdict: Draw
Castletown v St Lazarians Abbeyleix (MW Hire O'Moore Park 7.30pm)
A real championship encounter is likely to go down here with the loser set to come under extreme pressure right from the off.
Castletown might have a bit more scoring power on the day.
Verdict: Castletown
ROSENALLIS
Manager: Brian Troy
Selectors: James Dooley and Nicky Dunne
Captain: Not picket yet
New players: John O'Loughlin has transferred back having played with the St Brigid's club in Dublin for the past few years.
Long term injuries: None
Retirements: None
Prospects: Can Rosenallis strike when the iron is hot? 'Fresh from winning the Senior 'A' title in 2019, are up in the big time now and have a chance to show what they are made of.
A year of consolidation is probably their first target and a win in their opening game against Ballinakill is a must for them.
Fiachra C Fennell was their main man last year and it will be interesting to see if he can produce the goods at the top level in Laois.
BALLINAKILL
Manager: James Walsh
Selectors: Eimear Barry, Brendan O'Mara and Eoin Delaney.
Captain: Sean Downey
New players: None
Long term injuries: None
Retirements: John Walsh
Prospects: Every club has that key man that is critical to their chances and Ballinakill are no different.
Charles Dwyer is back from America and ready to light it up for Ballinakill and they will need him in top form if they are to get out of the group.
They are an experienced bunch and have been around to know what it takes to win games while Dwyer is that bit of class that every team needs.
They have Rosenallis in the opening game and there will be pressure on to get off to a winning start and to take the wind out of Rosenallis sails. Winning that first round game is an absolute must for them.
CASTLETOWN
Manager: Martin Carey
Selectors: Brian O'Connor and Robert Delaney
Captain: Evan Cuddy
New players: Tadgh Cuddy and Sean O'Connor
Long term injuries: Gearoid Gaughan looks set to miss the championship with a long term ankle injury
Retirements: None
Prospects: Gearoid Gaughan's loss will be felt by the Castletown men this year. He was a big scoring outlet for them but that said, they still have plenty of talent available to them.
Brendan Reddin and Ryan Mullaney need big campaigns while their opening round game with St Lazarians Abbeyleix will be a huge moment in their year.
Starting off with a win would give them a massive boost ahead of games with Rathdowney-Errill and Clough-Ballacolla.
ST LAZARIANS ABBEYLEIX
Manager: Liam Mahony
Selectors: Tom Carroll, Brian Bergin, Chris Murray and PJ Cuddy.
Captain: Enda Rowland
New players: None
Long term injuries: Joe Bergin
Retirements: Dayne Peacock has retired while Daniel Coffey and Mark Cahill have emigrated and won't be available for this year's championship
Prospects: The loss of one of their man score getters - Dayne Peacock will be a big loss to the Abbeyleix men but they can't afford to dwell on that for too long.
Enda Rowland will Captain them this year and is the natural leader of the team. Much will depend on the influence he can have on games.
Similar to Castletown, they need to start with a win if they are to feature ih the semi final line up.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on